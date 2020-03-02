5 Comments

What the?

Think you’re funny?

Send us your best caption…

Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com

Next month’s photo

This month’s winner

“Love child of Lady Ga Ga and Andy Dick.”

M. Wedewer

Runners-up

“Hugh couldn’t believe his mom was going to work the caucus.”

Brad Hunt

“This is the man known today as Disco Danny — owner of the last remaining disco in Denver — but his true identity is D B Cooper.”

Mark Alvord

“Mark got more than he bargained for when using his new X-ray glasses late one night at Walmart.”

Jim McCool