5 Comments

This month’s winner

“Life imitating art… but instead of the masked singer, Iowa caucuses have masked candidates.”

Jim McCool

Runners-up

“It’s Mascot Monday at the News Channel. So, let’s go to our political figure head for his insights on the Iowa caucuses. Take it away, Marty.”

Todd Behrends

“Charlie Brown’s eyes lit up at the Downtown Farmers’ Market when he saw Lucy with a football. “

David Campbell

“People-watching on Court Avenue on Friday nights just keeps getting stranger and stranger.”

Mark Alvord