5 Comments

This month’s winner
“Life imitating art… but instead of the masked singer, Iowa caucuses have masked candidates.”
Jim McCool
Runners-up
“It’s Mascot Monday at the News Channel. So, let’s go to our political figure head for his insights on the Iowa caucuses. Take it away, Marty.”
Todd Behrends
“Charlie Brown’s eyes lit up at the Downtown Farmers’ Market when he saw Lucy with a football. “
David Campbell
“People-watching on Court Avenue on Friday nights just keeps getting stranger and stranger.”
Mark Alvord
October 20, 2016 3:48 pm
Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “
December 12, 2016 3:52 pm
OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.
February 9, 2018 1:38 pm
Reception’s great, but the color seems a little off.
April 8, 2019 3:22 pm
“What the…? ‘Cut out the middleman–get your Easter eggs directly from the hen!'”
October 8, 2019 3:20 pm
What makes you think I know where the other two bears are or Somebody stole my honey