5 Comments

What the?

Think you’re funny?

Send us your best caption…

Next month’s photo

This month’s winner “Tom was regretting downing that bottle of eggnog right before he tried to put up the lights.”

Jim McCool

Runners-up

“Unfortunately for Santa, he knew a little too much about the Clintons.”

Ron Hougham

“This is Mike’s expression when his replacement Santa at the mall calls in sick. Only 8 more hours, Mike!”

Lauren Maze

“Our worst Christmas memory was expecting St. Nick to come down the chimney, but instead we got Howard Stern entangled in all our roof lights.”

Mark Alvord