5 Comments

What the?12/31/2019
Think you’re funny?
Send us your best caption…
Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com
Next month’s photo
This month’s winner
“Tom was regretting downing that bottle of eggnog right before he tried to put up the lights.”
Jim McCool
Runners-up
“Unfortunately for Santa, he knew a little too much about the Clintons.”
Ron Hougham
“This is Mike’s expression when his replacement Santa at the mall calls in sick. Only 8 more hours, Mike!”
Lauren Maze
“Our worst Christmas memory was expecting St. Nick to come down the chimney, but instead we got Howard Stern entangled in all our roof lights.”
Mark Alvord
October 20, 2016 3:48 pm
Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “
December 12, 2016 3:52 pm
OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.
February 9, 2018 1:38 pm
Reception’s great, but the color seems a little off.
April 8, 2019 3:22 pm
“What the…? ‘Cut out the middleman–get your Easter eggs directly from the hen!'”
October 8, 2019 3:20 pm
What makes you think I know where the other two bears are or Somebody stole my honey