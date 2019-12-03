5 Comments

What the?12/3/2019
This month’s winner
“Mary learned early in life to eat a balanced diet, balance the bowl between your knees, balance the cheesy treats equally in each hand, balance the spills and fallout symmetrically.”
Mark Alvord
Runners-up
“Cheetos…. Either you love them, or you really love them.”
James Arthur
“Maggie’s exercise routine includes a ton of curls each day, followed by stomach lunges.”
Steve B.
“Nothing says delicious like corn meal, salt, sugar, yeast, ferrous sulfate, MSG, red dye #40, and yellow dye #6.”
Mary Wedewer
“Marissa was not prepared for the squirrel swarm that appeared right after this photo. For some reason, they were fond of the crumbs.”
Jim McCool
October 20, 2016 3:48 pm
Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “
December 12, 2016 3:52 pm
OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.
February 9, 2018 1:38 pm
Reception’s great, but the color seems a little off.
April 8, 2019 3:22 pm
“What the…? ‘Cut out the middleman–get your Easter eggs directly from the hen!'”
October 8, 2019 3:20 pm
What makes you think I know where the other two bears are or Somebody stole my honey