5 Comments

Next month’s photo

This month’s winner

“First, she ate my porridge…then she broke my chair…but the last straw was changing my sleep number!”

Mary Wedewer

Runners-up

“Freddy Ruxpin stars in ‘Nightmare on Mul-Beary Street.’ “

Brian Ohrberg-Chamberlin

“The early concept for the creatures in the ‘Gremlins’ movie did not go over very well with the test audiences.”

Jim McCool

“Baby Bear was extremely teed off at Goldilocks when she broke his chair, ate all his porridge, and totally made a mess of his bed.”

Mark Alvord