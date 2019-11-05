5 Comments

What the?11/5/2019
Next month’s photo
This month’s winner
“First, she ate my porridge…then she broke my chair…but the last straw was changing my sleep number!”
Mary Wedewer
Runners-up
“Freddy Ruxpin stars in ‘Nightmare on Mul-Beary Street.’ “
Brian Ohrberg-Chamberlin
“The early concept for the creatures in the ‘Gremlins’ movie did not go over very well with the test audiences.”
Jim McCool
“Baby Bear was extremely teed off at Goldilocks when she broke his chair, ate all his porridge, and totally made a mess of his bed.”
Mark Alvord
October 20, 2016 3:48 pm
Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “
December 12, 2016 3:52 pm
OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.
February 9, 2018 1:38 pm
Reception’s great, but the color seems a little off.
April 8, 2019 3:22 pm
“What the…? ‘Cut out the middleman–get your Easter eggs directly from the hen!'”
October 8, 2019 3:20 pm
What makes you think I know where the other two bears are or Somebody stole my honey