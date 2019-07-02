4 Comments

What the?7/2/2019
This month’s winner
“Evel Knievel’s long-lost footage of him showing off his reverse face plant for his grandkids went over about as well as his Snake River jump.”
Jim McCool
Runners-up
“As I have always said… in retirement there is often a very fine line between a hobby and insanity.”
Dirk Thieben
“George found an entirely new way to face plant.”
Belinda Tarin
“My mother always told me that skateboards were dangerous, but witnessing this one attack Pastel Pete without warning really drove the point home for me.”
Mark Alvord
October 20, 2016 3:48 pm
Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “
December 12, 2016 3:52 pm
OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.
February 9, 2018 1:38 pm
Reception’s great, but the color seems a little off.
April 8, 2019 3:22 pm
“What the…? ‘Cut out the middleman–get your Easter eggs directly from the hen!'”