4 Comments

Next month’s photo

This month’s winner

“Evel Knievel’s long-lost footage of him showing off his reverse face plant for his grandkids went over about as well as his Snake River jump.”

Jim McCool

Runners-up

“As I have always said… in retirement there is often a very fine line between a hobby and insanity.”

Dirk Thieben

“George found an entirely new way to face plant.”

Belinda Tarin

“My mother always told me that skateboards were dangerous, but witnessing this one attack Pastel Pete without warning really drove the point home for me.”

Mark Alvord