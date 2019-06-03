Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Join our email blast

What the?

6/3/2019

Think you’re funny?

Send us your best caption…

Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com

Next month’s photo

This month’s winner

“California emissions control requirements are getting way out of control.”
Jim McCool

Runners-up

HIV

“I got it one piece at a time, and it didn’t cost me a dime.”
Suzie Anderson

“After driving all day and all night, Darin was a little tired but his car was completely ‘exhausted.’ “
Mark Alvord

“If you’re going to ride in Tom’s turbo air-conditioned car, bring your winter coat, hat and mittens.”
Ken Seibert

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 Comments

  1. Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “

    Reply →

  2. OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.

    Reply →

  3. Reception’s great, but the color seems a little off.

    Reply →

  4. “What the…? ‘Cut out the middleman–get your Easter eggs directly from the hen!'”

    Reply →

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

HIVSummer StirWine & Whiskey