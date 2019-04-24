4 Comments

What the?

Think you’re funny?

Send us your best caption…

Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com

Next month’s photo

This month’s winner

“Billy the Bunny’s heart went thump thump when he read in the personals, ‘Exceptionally large bunny looking for soul mate.’ “

Ken Seibert

Runners-up

“Darn it, that hard-shelled bozo won again.”

Jack Petersen

“What the …? Map says the rabbit hole is supposed to be right here!”

Scott Howell

“With Amazon now handling delivery of Easter chocolate, the bunny is checking the want ads for a new job.”

Paul G.

“With the Easter Egg hunt behind him, the Easter Bunny went downtown on a hunt for a more permanent job in order to support his exponentially growing family.”

Mark Alvord