3 Comments

What the?

Think you’re funny?

Send us your best caption…

Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com

Next month’s photo

This month’s winner

“Since Booger always signed his artwork, Jim was able to track him down the next day.”

— Mark Alvord

Runners-up

“Now that’s one Sharpie Dressed Man!”

— Mike Kolbe

“When one volunteers to babysit a nephew…. one should stay awake.”

— Jim McCool

“Thought I learned in high school not to pass out at the party.”

— Scott HowellINGERSOLL