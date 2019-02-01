3 Comments

Sunday, February 3, 2019

What the?

2/1/2019

Think you’re funny?

Send us your best caption…

Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com

Next month’s photo

This month’s winner

“Since Booger always signed his artwork, Jim was able to track him down the next day.”
— Mark Alvord

Runners-up

“Now that’s one Sharpie Dressed Man!”
— Mike Kolbe

“When one volunteers to babysit a nephew…. one should stay awake.”
— Jim McCool

“Thought I learned in high school not to pass out at the party.”
— Scott HowellINGERSOLL

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “

  2. OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.

  3. Reception’s great, but the color seems a little off.

