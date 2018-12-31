3 Comments

What the?

Think you’re funny?

Send us your best caption…

Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com

Next month’s photo

This month’s winner

“Proof that you are what you eat, Santa’s tongue has turned into a cookie.”

Mark Alvord

Runners-up

“Santa takes time for a selfie during a play date with Cookie Monster.”

Scott Howell

“Introducing the Santa cookie dispenser. “

Kelly Garoutte

“How else do you think Santa eats his cookies when his hands are full of toys?”

Jim McCool

“The ‘claus’ in Santa’s contract specifically stated that he receive a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie from every home he visited.”

Todd Behrends