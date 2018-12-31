Tuesday, January 1, 2019

What the?

12/31/2018

Think you’re funny?

Send us your best caption…

Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com

Next month’s photo

This month’s winner

“Proof that you are what you eat, Santa’s tongue has turned into a cookie.”
Mark Alvord

HIV

 

Runners-up

“Santa takes time for a selfie during a play date with Cookie Monster.”
Scott Howell

“Introducing the Santa cookie dispenser. “
Kelly Garoutte

“How else do you think Santa eats his cookies when his hands are full of toys?”
Jim McCool

“The ‘claus’ in Santa’s contract specifically stated that he receive a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie from every home he visited.”
Todd Behrends

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 Comments

  1. Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “

    Reply →

  2. OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.

    Reply →

  3. Reception’s great, but the color seems a little off.

    Reply →

