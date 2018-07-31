Tuesday, July 31, 2018

What the?

7/31/2018

Think you’re funny?

Send us your best caption…

Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com

Next month’s photo

This month’s winner

“Nigel discovers the up side of being in the doghouse.”
David Johnston

Pride

Runners-up

“When I told them I wanted to be done in velvet, I was referring to the casket!”
Greg Chamberlin

“Giving the locations of buried bones was acceptable IOU’s in this game.”
Jim McCool

“Jim did not realize he was playing with a marked deck. Bowser marked the aces, Chief marked the kings, Lucy the queens, and Rover marked the jacks with his special spray.”
Mark Alvord

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 Comments

  1. Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “

    Reply →

  2. OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.

    Reply →

  3. Reception’s great, but the color seems a little off.

    Reply →

