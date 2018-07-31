3 Comments

What the?

Think you’re funny?

Send us your best caption…

Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com

Next month’s photo

This month’s winner

“Nigel discovers the up side of being in the doghouse.”

David Johnston

Runners-up

“When I told them I wanted to be done in velvet, I was referring to the casket!”

Greg Chamberlin

“Giving the locations of buried bones was acceptable IOU’s in this game.”

Jim McCool

“Jim did not realize he was playing with a marked deck. Bowser marked the aces, Chief marked the kings, Lucy the queens, and Rover marked the jacks with his special spray.”

Mark Alvord