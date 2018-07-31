3 Comments

What the?7/31/2018
Think you’re funny?
Send us your best caption…
Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com
Next month’s photo
This month’s winner
“Nigel discovers the up side of being in the doghouse.”
David Johnston
Runners-up
“When I told them I wanted to be done in velvet, I was referring to the casket!”
Greg Chamberlin
“Giving the locations of buried bones was acceptable IOU’s in this game.”
Jim McCool
“Jim did not realize he was playing with a marked deck. Bowser marked the aces, Chief marked the kings, Lucy the queens, and Rover marked the jacks with his special spray.”
Mark Alvord
October 20, 2016 3:48 pm
Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “
December 12, 2016 3:52 pm
OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.
February 9, 2018 1:38 pm
Reception’s great, but the color seems a little off.