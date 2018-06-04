3 Comments

What the?6/4/2018
Think you’re funny?
Send us your best caption…
Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com
Next month’s photo
This month’s winner
“Voted most likely to shed her image and sniff out the trail of success.”
Michael Caulfield
Runners-up
“Uncovered by the ARL, this rare painting, ‘Mona Lassie Smile’ by Leonardo da Dachshund, was recently installed in the ARL’s main lobby.”
Todd Behrends
“Mark’s dog looked fabulous, but he totally misunderstood what the new Westminster Dog Show event ‘Runway’ was really about.”
Jim McCool
“Just one week with Cesar the dog whisperer, and your pooch could be off to college, too.”
Mark Alvord10
October 20, 2016 3:48 pm
Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “
December 12, 2016 3:52 pm
OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.
February 9, 2018 1:38 pm
Reception’s great, but the color seems a little off.