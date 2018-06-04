3 Comments

What the?

This month’s winner

“Voted most likely to shed her image and sniff out the trail of success.”

Michael Caulfield

Runners-up

“Uncovered by the ARL, this rare painting, ‘Mona Lassie Smile’ by Leonardo da Dachshund, was recently installed in the ARL’s main lobby.”

Todd Behrends

“Mark’s dog looked fabulous, but he totally misunderstood what the new Westminster Dog Show event ‘Runway’ was really about.”

Jim McCool

“Just one week with Cesar the dog whisperer, and your pooch could be off to college, too.”

Mark Alvord10