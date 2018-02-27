Tuesday, February 27, 2018

What the?

2/27/2018

Think you’re funny?

Send us your best caption…

Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com

Next month’s photo

This month’s winner

“Anytime Carl goes out, he gets a horrible reception.”
David Campbell

Kmart

 

Runners-up

 

“Sale on used TV sets, complete with rabbit ears, and adjustable legs.”
Mark Alvord

“I want to buy this vintage ‘TV stand,’ but the shoes don’t match… my home’s decor.”
Dirk DeBolt

“When I was promised the future had robots, I expected flat screen TVs.”
Clinton Davis

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 Comments

  1. Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “

  2. OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.

  3. Reception’s great, but the color seems a little off.

