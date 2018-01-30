2 Comments

What the?

Think you’re funny?

Send us your best caption…

Next month’s photo

This month’s winner

“Poor Larry Talbot. Getting his jeans on and off during the full moon cycle was six hours of such battle that he had to sit down and rest.”

Mark Alvord

Runners-up

“While the hunters were looking for Bigfoot in the woods, Bigfoot was hanging out with the town’s teens, who tended to not ask a lot of questions.”

Paul G.

“After his career protecting our forests, Smokey the Bear is adjusting to the city life.”

Rich Schroeder

“The ladies doing pedicures were never happy to see Mark waiting for the salon to open.”

Jim McCool