2 Comments

What the?

Think you’re funny?

Send us your best caption…

Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com

Next month’s photo

This month’s winner

“They told Kelly that the Garth Brooks tickets would cost an arm and a leg, so she headed to the box office ready to negotiate.”

Mark Alvord

Runners-up

“Head, shoulders, knees and toes.”

Todd Behrends

“She always said she had her mother’s legs, but we never expected that she meant it literally.”

Lisa Irey

“You should never try to pawn anything while under the influence. Case in point, Joni was going to try to pawn this off as the original ‘Fragile’ lamp from ‘A Christmas Story.’ ”

Jim McCool