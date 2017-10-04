2 Comments

Thursday, October 5, 2017

10/4/2017

“They told Kelly that the Garth Brooks tickets would cost an arm and a leg, so she headed to the box office ready to negotiate.”
Mark Alvord

Ames Chamber

Runners-up

“Head, shoulders, knees and toes.”
Todd Behrends

“She always said she had her mother’s legs, but we never expected that she meant it literally.”
Lisa Irey

“You should never try to pawn anything while under the influence. Case in point, Joni was going to try to pawn this off as the original ‘Fragile’ lamp from ‘A Christmas Story.’ ”
  1. Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “

  2. OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.

