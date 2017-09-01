2 Comments

What the?9/1/2017
Think you’re funny?
Send us your best caption…
Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com
Next month’s photo
This month’s winner
“After checking his batteries, the Energizer Bunny surveyed the starting line for his first triathlon.”
Mark Alvord
Runners-up
“How can it be Easter Island without Peeps? And those big heads were not marshmallow filled.”
Steve Edwards
“The morning after the Furry Convention… memory’s a little fuzzy.”
Damon John
“This year the hare regretted letting the tortoise pick the location for the race.”
Jim McCool
October 20, 2016 3:48 pm
Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “
December 12, 2016 3:52 pm
OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.