2 Comments

What the?

Think you’re funny?

Send us your best caption…

Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com

Next month’s photo

This month’s winner

“After checking his batteries, the Energizer Bunny surveyed the starting line for his first triathlon.”

Mark Alvord

Runners-up

“How can it be Easter Island without Peeps? And those big heads were not marshmallow filled.”

Steve Edwards

“The morning after the Furry Convention… memory’s a little fuzzy.”

Damon John

“This year the hare regretted letting the tortoise pick the location for the race.”

Jim McCool