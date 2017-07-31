2 Comments

Wednesday, August 2, 2017

What the?

7/31/2017

Think you’re funny?

Send us your best caption…

Next month’s photo

what the aug

This month’s winner

“I don’t always hit rock bottom, but when I do, I blame Dos Equis. Stay thirsty my friends.”

Melanie Mann-Erickson

 

what the July

Runners-up

“Despite complementary cocktails served poolside, Charles thought the HOA pool fee of $200/mo. was too high.”

Terri Valentine

“It was then when Jim realized he’d entered the wrong office pool.”

Heidi Soliday

“When Ivan found an Airbnb online that was cheap and allowed alcohol in the pool, he was ecstatic — ‘was’ being the key word.”

Jim McCool

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “

  2. OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.

