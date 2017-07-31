2 Comments

What the?

This month’s winner

“I don’t always hit rock bottom, but when I do, I blame Dos Equis. Stay thirsty my friends.”

Melanie Mann-Erickson

Runners-up

“Despite complementary cocktails served poolside, Charles thought the HOA pool fee of $200/mo. was too high.”

Terri Valentine

“It was then when Jim realized he’d entered the wrong office pool.”

Heidi Soliday

“When Ivan found an Airbnb online that was cheap and allowed alcohol in the pool, he was ecstatic — ‘was’ being the key word.”

Jim McCool