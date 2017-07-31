2 Comments

What the?7/31/2017
Think you’re funny?
Send us your best caption…
Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com
Next month’s photo
This month’s winner
“I don’t always hit rock bottom, but when I do, I blame Dos Equis. Stay thirsty my friends.”
Melanie Mann-Erickson
Runners-up
“Despite complementary cocktails served poolside, Charles thought the HOA pool fee of $200/mo. was too high.”
Terri Valentine
“It was then when Jim realized he’d entered the wrong office pool.”
Heidi Soliday
“When Ivan found an Airbnb online that was cheap and allowed alcohol in the pool, he was ecstatic — ‘was’ being the key word.”
Jim McCool
October 20, 2016 3:48 pm
Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “
December 12, 2016 3:52 pm
OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.