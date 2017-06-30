2 Comments

What the?6/30/2017
Think you’re funny?
Send us your best caption…
Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com
Next month’s photo
This month’s winner
“Helen is regretting putting ‘7 p.m. to ???’ on yesterday’s wine-tasting invitations.”
Joel Pech
Runners-up
“Luckily I got my prescription filled before the store closed.”
Sherri Bowen
“When Madge is invited to a sleepover, she insists on staying in the proper attire and always brings refreshments.”
Jim McCool
“Shoes by Prada, gown by Versace, bathrobe by Dior, headwrap by Chanel, breakfast, lunch and dinner by Al’s Wine and Spirits.”
Mark Alvord
October 20, 2016 3:48 pm
Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “
December 12, 2016 3:52 pm
OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.