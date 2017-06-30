2 Comments

Friday, June 30, 2017

6/30/2017

This month’s winner

“Helen is regretting putting ‘7 p.m. to ???’ on yesterday’s wine-tasting invitations.”

Ames ChamberFleet Feet

Joel Pech

 

what the JUNE

Runners-up

“Luckily I got my prescription filled before the store closed.”

Sherri Bowen

“When Madge is invited to a sleepover, she insists on staying in the proper attire and always brings refreshments.”

Jim McCool

“Shoes by Prada, gown by Versace, bathrobe by Dior, headwrap by Chanel, breakfast, lunch and dinner by Al’s Wine and Spirits.”

Mark Alvord

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “

  2. OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.

