2 Comments

Friday, December 30, 2016

What the?

10/5/2016

Think you’re funny?

Send us your best caption…

Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com

Next month’s photo

what-the-dec

whatthe-nov_lr

This month’s winner

Grumpy cat was baffled how he lost the stare-down championship to a sad clown.

Jim McCool

Runners-up

“After learning ‘cat got your tongue’ is a literal phrase, Bobo now regrets not having gone to mime college instead.”

Scott Heckart

“I hate these copycat clowns.

George Stock

“It is quite clear from this photo who in the family ate up all the Halloween candy.”

Mark Alvord

 

 

Send your “What The…?” caption and image entries

to celeste@dmcityview.com

 

  1. Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “

  2. OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.

