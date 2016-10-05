2 Comments

What the?10/5/2016
Think you’re funny?
Send us your best caption…
Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com
Next month’s photo
This month’s winner
“Grumpy cat was baffled how he lost the stare-down championship to a sad clown.“
Jim McCool
Runners-up
“After learning ‘cat got your tongue’ is a literal phrase, Bobo now regrets not having gone to mime college instead.”
Scott Heckart
“I hate these copycat clowns.“
George Stock
“It is quite clear from this photo who in the family ate up all the Halloween candy.”
Mark Alvord
Send your "What The…?" caption and image entries
October 20, 2016 3:48 pm
Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “
December 12, 2016 3:52 pm
OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.