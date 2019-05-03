2019 EHS Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees

2019 EHS Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees5/3/2019
Question: What do a successful Des Moines business owner, a Danish Knight, a beloved East High secretary, an award-winning sports columnist, and an educator & coach have in common?
Answer: They are all proud graduates of East High School and will be inducted into the EHS Alumni Hall of Fame at the Scarlet Celebration on Friday, May 10
Please come and meet these outstanding alumni and learn how their years at East shaped their lives!
2019 Hall of Fame Inductees:
Mark Clark
Buy your tickets now and save $5—tickets include a variety of food stations,
Event Details:
142nd EHS Annual All Alumni Celebration
Friday, May 10
6-10 p.m. (program starts at 7:30 p.m.)
Community Choice Convention Center, Des Moines, Iowa
Event cost: $25 in advance/$30 at the door.
Tickets may be purchased online at http://desmoinesehsalumni.com/events or by mail
Transportation is available to the event; contact Kathy Kahler at kathy-kahler@q.com or 515.727.6182.