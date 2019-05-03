Just Released

2019 EHS Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees

Question: What do a successful Des Moines business owner, a Danish Knight, a beloved East High secretary, an award-winning sports columnist, and an educator & coach have in common?

Answer: They are all proud graduates of East High School and will be inducted into the EHS Alumni Hall of Fame at the Scarlet Celebration on Friday, May 10 !

Please come and meet these outstanding alumni and learn how their years at East shaped their lives!

2019 Hall of Fame Inductees:

Mark Clark ’76 , Lowell Bernard Kramme, K.D. ’52, Doris McCarty Merrill ’39, Randy Peterson ’69, Shari Walling ‘79

Buy your tickets now and save $5—tickets include a variety of food stations, dessert bar and non-alcoholic beverages, with cash bar options.