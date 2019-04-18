Public is Invited to Annual Downtown Earth Day Tour Saturday, April 20

Public is Invited to Annual Downtown Earth Day Tour Saturday, April 204/18/2019
Celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 20, at the seventh annual Downtown Earth Day Tour, a collaboration between the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, the Science Center of Iowa (SCI), The Riverwalk HUB and Iowa Rivers Revival.
Each organization will feature a variety of activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to start at any of the locations and then use the trail system and adjacent sidewalks to walk or bike to the other locations. Free secure parking is available in front of the Botanical Garden and the Science Center of Iowa thanks to Bike Valet by Dori. Pedicab rides between the Botanical Garden and SCI also will be available thanks to Des Bike.
The Botanical Garden will offer free admission all day through support from Principal. Admission to SCI will be $5 per person.
Downtown Earth Day Tour guests also can participate in a photo challenge by sharing a photo of their day on social media using the hashtag #earthdaytour. Official rules are available at dmbotanicalgarden.com/earthday19.+
Activities and vendors
At Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden | 909 Robert D. Ray Drive
- Interact with local organizations including Blank Park Zoo,
plantsync, Central Iowa Sierra Club, Keep Iowa Beautiful, DGMVA: Iowa’s Walking Club, Corteva, Des Moines Herb Study Group andLiving History Farms
- Mix up a smoothie by a bike-powered blender with Element by Westin Hotel West Des Moines
- See the Iowa Bonsai Association’s
SpringShow
- Visit a desert garden display exploring dry gardening, cacti
andtheir uses
- Participate in a collective art project with a nature loom
- See “good” bug/”bad” bug demonstrations from Botanical Garden horticultural staff
- Explore indoor and outdoor gardens (
weather-permitting), including activities with the Des Moines Children’s Museum
- Participate in a sustainability scavenger hunt and a take-home activity
At Science Center of Iowa | 401 W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Pkwy
- Experience a tornado chamber, anemometers (winds), thermometers, cloud charts and more with the National Weather Service
- Learn about composting with Green Iowa
- Explore the importance of pollinators and take home a milkweed plant for Monarch conservation with Des Moines Parks and Recreation
- View the National Weather Service’s flood model and build dams, cause rain, place trees and buildings in various areas, and watch how water runs off into rivers and floods
- Make buttons and coloring sheets with The Nature Conservancy
- Learn about “Plant.Grow.Fly.,” an initiative to protect native pollinators
- Check out the new Prius from Toyota of Des Moines
- Explore Iowa’s native plants and animals in SCI’s What On Earth? exhibi
Iowa Rivers Revival @ The Riverwalk HUB | 215 Water Street
- Enjoy spectacular views of the Des Moines River
- Learn about river conservation and dam safety
- Interact with local conservation organizations, including the Iowa Department of Natural Resources
- Grab lunch or a snack at the Riverwalk HUB cafe