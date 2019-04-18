Just Released

Public is Invited to Annual Downtown Earth Day Tour Saturday, April 20

Celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 20, at the seventh annual Downtown Earth Day Tour, a collaboration between the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, the Science Center of Iowa (SCI), The Riverwalk HUB and Iowa Rivers Revival.

Each organization will feature a variety of activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to start at any of the locations and then use the trail system and adjacent sidewalks to walk or bike to the other locations. Free secure parking is available in front of the Botanical Garden and the Science Center of Iowa thanks to Bike Valet by Dori. Pedicab rides between the Botanical Garden and SCI also will be available thanks to Des Bike.

The Botanical Garden will offer free admission all day through support from Principal. Admission to SCI will be $5 per person.

Downtown Earth Day Tour guests also can participate in a photo challenge by sharing a photo of their day on social media using the hashtag #earthdaytour. Official rules are available at dmbotanicalgarden.com/earthday19.+

Activities and vendors include :

At Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden | 909 Robert D. Ray Drive

Interact with local organizations including Blank Park Zoo, plantsync, Central Iowa Sierra Club, Keep Iowa Beautiful, DGMVA: Iowa's Walking Club, Corteva, Des Moines Herb Study Group and Living History Farms

See the Iowa Bonsai Association’s Spring Show

See “good” bug/”bad” bug demonstrations from Botanical Garden horticultural staff

Explore indoor and outdoor gardens (weather-permitting), including activities with the Des Moines Children's Museum

At Science Center of Iowa | 401 W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Pkwy

Experience a tornado chamber, anemometers (winds), thermometers, cloud charts and more with the National Weather Service

Learn about composting with Green Iowa

Explore the importance of pollinators and take home a milkweed plant for Monarch conservation with Des Moines Parks and Recreation

View the National Weather Service’s flood model and build dams, cause rain, place trees and buildings in various areas, and watch how water runs off into rivers and floods

Make buttons and coloring sheets with The Nature Conservancy

Learn about “Plant.Grow.Fly.,” an initiative to protect native pollinators

Check out the new Prius from Toyota of Des Moines

Explore Iowa's native plants and animals in SCI's What On Earth? exhibit

Iowa Rivers Revival @ The Riverwalk HUB | 215 Water Street