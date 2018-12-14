Just Released

Hy-Vee Acquires 22 Shopko Pharmacies in 17 Cities: Patient Files Will Merge Into Existing Hy-Vee Pharmacy Locations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 14, 2018) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the business of 22 Shopko pharmacies in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Shopko patient files will merge into existing Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations in the 17 cities where the acquisitions have taken place.

“As we continue to grow our pharmacy business, we pride ourselves on providing an excellent experience to our customers,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president. “We provide customized care for each person who walks through our door. Our pharmacists will go above and beyond to provide numerous services to our patients so we can help them understand and assist with caring for their specific health care needs.”

In addition to traditional pharmacy services, Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations feature free prescription delivery, automated refill ordering, immunization services, free blood pressure checks, private medication consultations and a registered dietitian available for nutritional consultations. Generic prescriptions are available for $4 for a 30-day supply or $10 for a 90-day supply.

Hy-Vee pharmacies are also integrated into the free Hy-Vee mobile app for both iOS and Android devices for easy prescription management.

All impacted Shopko pharmacy patients will receive a letter from their new Hy-Vee Pharmacy with additional details.

Each person who fills a new prescription or refills an existing/transferred prescription at any Hy-Vee Pharmacy location will receive a 5 cents per gallon Fuel Saver + Perks discount, which can be redeemed at any Hy-Vee location that sells gasoline, and a coupon for a discount on his/her next Hy-Vee grocery trip.

The dates when specific Hy-Vee pharmacies will begin filling these prescriptions in each city are listed below.

Date

Hy-Vee Location

Dec. 18, 2018

Watertown Hy-Vee

1320 9th Ave., S.E.

Watertown, South Dakota

Dec. 18, 2018

Whitney Way Hy-Vee

675 S. Whitney Way

Madison, Wisconsin

Dec. 19, 2018

Hilltop Hy-Vee

2010 Adams St.

Mankato, Minnesota

Dec. 19, 2018

Hy-Vee on South Minnesota

3000 S. Minnesota Ave.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Dec. 19, 2018

Sycamore Avenue Hy-Vee

1601 S. Sycamore Ave.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Dec. 20, 2018

Marshall Hy-Vee

900 E. Main St.

Marshall, Minnesota

Dec. 20, 2018

Crossroads Hy-Vee

500 Crossroads Drive, S.W.

Rochester, Minnesota

Dec. 20, 2018

Fairmont Hy-Vee

907 S. State St.

Fairmont, Minnesota

Jan. 4, 2019

Winona Hy-Vee

1475 W. Service Drive

Winona, Minnesota

Jan. 4, 2019

Albert Lea Hy-Vee

2708 Bridge Ave.

Albert Lea, Minnesota

Jan. 8, 2019

37th Street Hy-Vee

500 37th St., N.W.

Rochester, Minnesota

Jan. 8, 2019

Grand Island Hy-Vee

115 Wilmar Ave.

Grand Island, Nebraska

Jan. 8, 2019

Stony Brook Hy-Vee

14591 Stony Brook Blvd.

Omaha, Nebraska

Jan. 9, 2019

O Street Hy-Vee

5010 O St.

Lincoln, Nebraska

Jan. 9, 2019

Austin Hy-Vee

1307 18th Ave., N.W.

Austin, Minnesota

Jan. 9, 2019

Hy-Vee West

2107 Taylor Ave.

Norfolk, Nebraska

Jan. 10, 2019

Hy-Vee on Broadway

3700 Broadway St.

Quincy, Illinois

Jan. 10, 2019

Williamsburg Hy-Vee

6001 Village Drive

Lincoln, Nebraska

Jan. 23, 2019

Mason City Hy-Vee Drugstore

875 Fourth St., S.W.

Mason City, Iowa

Jan. 23, 2019

Hy-Vee on Hamilton

2827 Hamilton Blvd.

Sioux City, Iowa

Jan. 23, 2019

Glenwood Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy

409 S. Locust

Glenwood, Iowa