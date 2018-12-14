Hy-Vee Acquires 22 Shopko Pharmacies in 17 Cities: Patient Files Will Merge Into Existing Hy-Vee Pharmacy Locations

Hy-Vee Acquires 22 Shopko Pharmacies in 17 Cities: Patient Files Will Merge Into Existing Hy-Vee Pharmacy Locations12/14/2018
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 14, 2018) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the business of 22 Shopko pharmacies in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Shopko patient files will merge into existing Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations in the 17 cities where the acquisitions have taken place.
“As we continue to grow our pharmacy business, we pride ourselves on providing an excellent experience to our customers,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president. “We provide customized care for each person who walks through our door. Our pharmacists will go above and beyond to provide numerous services to our patients so we can help them understand and assist with caring for their specific health care needs.”
In addition to traditional pharmacy services, Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations feature free prescription delivery, automated refill ordering, immunization services, free blood pressure checks, private medication consultations and a registered dietitian available for nutritional consultations. Generic prescriptions are available for $4 for a 30-day supply or $10 for a 90-day supply.
Hy-Vee pharmacies are also integrated into the free Hy-Vee mobile app for both iOS and Android devices for easy prescription management.
All impacted Shopko pharmacy patients will receive a letter from their new Hy-Vee Pharmacy with additional details.
Each person who fills a new prescription or refills an existing/transferred prescription at any Hy-Vee Pharmacy location will receive a 5 cents per gallon Fuel Saver + Perks discount, which can be redeemed at any Hy-Vee location that sells gasoline, and a coupon for a discount on his/her next Hy-Vee grocery trip.
The dates when specific Hy-Vee pharmacies will begin filling these prescriptions in each city are listed below.
Date
Hy-Vee Location
Dec. 18, 2018
Watertown Hy-Vee
1320 9th Ave., S.E.
Watertown, South Dakota
Dec. 18, 2018
Whitney Way Hy-Vee
675 S. Whitney Way
Madison, Wisconsin
Dec. 19, 2018
Hilltop Hy-Vee
2010 Adams St.
Mankato, Minnesota
Dec. 19, 2018
Hy-Vee on South Minnesota
3000 S. Minnesota Ave.
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Dec. 19, 2018
Sycamore Avenue Hy-Vee
1601 S. Sycamore Ave.
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Dec. 20, 2018
Marshall Hy-Vee
900 E. Main St.
Marshall, Minnesota
Dec. 20, 2018
Crossroads Hy-Vee
500 Crossroads Drive, S.W.
Rochester, Minnesota
Dec. 20, 2018
Fairmont Hy-Vee
907 S. State St.
Fairmont, Minnesota
Jan. 4, 2019
Winona Hy-Vee
1475 W. Service Drive
Winona, Minnesota
Jan. 4, 2019
Albert Lea Hy-Vee
2708 Bridge Ave.
Albert Lea, Minnesota
Jan. 8, 2019
37th Street Hy-Vee
500 37th St., N.W.
Rochester, Minnesota
Jan. 8, 2019
Grand Island Hy-Vee
115 Wilmar Ave.
Grand Island, Nebraska
Jan. 8, 2019
Stony Brook Hy-Vee
14591 Stony Brook Blvd.
Omaha, Nebraska
Jan. 9, 2019
O Street Hy-Vee
5010 O St.
Lincoln, Nebraska
Jan. 9, 2019
Austin Hy-Vee
1307 18th Ave., N.W.
Austin, Minnesota
Jan. 9, 2019
Hy-Vee West
2107 Taylor Ave.
Norfolk, Nebraska
Jan. 10, 2019
Hy-Vee on Broadway
3700 Broadway St.
Quincy, Illinois
Jan. 10, 2019
Williamsburg Hy-Vee
6001 Village Drive
Lincoln, Nebraska
Jan. 23, 2019
Mason City Hy-Vee Drugstore
875 Fourth St., S.W.
Mason City, Iowa
Jan. 23, 2019
Hy-Vee on Hamilton
2827 Hamilton Blvd.
Sioux City, Iowa
Jan. 23, 2019
Glenwood Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy
409 S. Locust
Glenwood, Iowa