Just Released

Funny Bone Hosts St. Baldrick’s Foundation Head-Shaving Event to Raise Funds for Childhood Cancer Research

With a Goal to Raise $100,000, More than 30 Volunteers Will Go Bald

What: Funny Bone in West Des Moines, Iowa, will host a St. Baldrick’s Foundation signature head-shaving event to raise funds and awareness for lifesaving children’s cancer research on Tuesday, March 7. With a goal of raising $100,000, more than 30 participants will go bald to support the Foundation’s mission to fund research that will take childhood back from cancer.

The Iowa Wild ice hockey team will be in attendance to support the Foundation until 8 p.m.

For more information, check out the Funny Bone St. Baldrick’s event page.

Why: Every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer; one in five children will not survive. Those who do survive often suffer long-term effects from treatment too harsh for their developing bodies. As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, St. Baldrick’s Foundation is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer.Donations raised at events like this support the development of childhood cancer treatments that gives kids their best chance at growing up cancer free.

When: Tuesday, March 7

Event will start at 6 p.m.

Event will end at 9 p.m.

Where: 560 S. Prairie View Drive #100

West Des Moines, IA 50266

Who: St. Baldrick’s shaveesSM, volunteers, supporters and donors