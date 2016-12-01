Uncategorized

Perry, Van Meter join Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership has announced that the City of Perry, the City of Van Meter and Poweshiek Iowa Development have joined The Partnership as regional economic development partners. Their investment into The Partnership will open access to The Partnership’s regional economic development services.

“We are pleased to welcome the City of Perry, the City of Van Meter and Poweshiek Iowa Development to the Greater Des Moines Partnership,” said Jay Byers, CEO of The Partnership. “Central Iowa has experienced tremendous momentum in recent years due to its ability to work collectively as one region, and today’s announcement expands our ability to act with one voice.”

With adding three new cities and counties in Central Iowa, The Partnership has further expanded its regional reach. This increases The Partnership’s ability to work collaboratively with local partners to recruit and assist new and expanding businesses and ensure a talented and educated workforce. It will also allow The Partnership to represent the cities and county on a national and international scale.

“The City of Perry is excited to formally connect to the Greater Des Moines Partnership’s regional network,” said Sven Peterson, City Administrator with the City of Perry. “I am confident that our businesses and residents will benefit from the economic and professional development opportunities this connection creates.”

“As a growing community, Van Meter has a lot to offer to our region,” said Jake Anderson, City Administrator with the City of Van Meter. “Van Meter and the Greater Des Moines region are stronger together. This partnership will allow even more opportunities for our businesses to grow and our residents to find opportunities.”

“Poweshiek Iowa Development has a track record of serving business and industry in Poweshiek County in supporting job-creating, wealth-generating economic development projects in our communities and county,” said Laura Manatt, Executive Director of Poweshiek Iowa Development. “This will allow us to work closely with The Partnership’s economic development team in furthering economic growth.”

The Partnership’s economic development efforts serve an eight-county area with one voice, one mission and as one region.