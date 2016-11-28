Just Released

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation receives $75,000 BRAVO Cultural Enrichment Grant

Hoyt Sherman Place’s mission is to create outstanding experiences for the cultural, historical and educational benefit of Central Iowa and its residents and communities. Now, as a BRAVO Cultural Enrichment Grant recipient, the Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation will be able to continue to do just that.

Hoyt Sherman Place is an historic cultural center in Iowa and works to present outstanding performances, celebrate Iowa’s history, and grow arts and culture in the region. Its galleries and 1,250-seat theater host more than 300 events annually, welcoming more than 60,000 guests.

The Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation partners and collaborates with a number of local organizations to better fulfill its mission of promoting culture and the arts. The Foundation continues to work with more than 25 local dance groups as well as with Ballet Des Moines by supporting their growth, through offering reduced rental rates and free school time performances of the annual presentation of The Nutcracker. Last year, the Foundation began a partnership with the Des Moines Film Society, another local non-profit organization dedicated to growing a vibrant film culture and community. And new this year is a collaboration with Civic Music Association, helping support and grow its audience by relocating their Jazz concerts to the acoustically perfect Hoyt Sherman theater.