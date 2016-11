Harlem Globetrotters to make Des Moines appearance

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2017 World Tour to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the event start at $26.50 and are on sale now at harlemglobetrotters.com, Hy-VeeTix.com, 844-55-HY-VEE, the Wells Fargo Arena Box Office or Des Moines/Ames area Hy-Vee locations.