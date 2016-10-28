Bugs Bunny at the Symphony II at the Civic Center, Nov. 5

Bugs Bunny is hopping back to the Des Moines Symphony! The Des Moines Symphony kicks off its 2016-2017 Pops Series with Bugs Bunny at the Symphony II at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Des Moines Civic Center (221 Walnut St., Des Moines).

One of the Des Moines Symphony’s most beloved concerts of all time was 2008’s Bugs Bunny on Broadway. This celebration of classic animation features all your favorite Looney Tunes projected above the stage on a giant screen while the full symphonic power of the Orchestra brings the original scores to life. This must-see concert experience will bring laughter and joy to audience members of all ages.

Tickets

Single tickets are $35-$90 and are available online through dmsymphony.org or Des Moines Performing Arts (up until two hours prior to performances) and at the Civic Center Ticket Office (515.246.2300, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and two hours prior to performances).

