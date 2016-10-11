Iowa Wild make roster cuts

Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced on Monday the American Hockey League (AHL) club has assigned forwards Pavel Jenys and Brady Brassart, as well as defenseman Alex Gudbranson to the Quad City Mallards — Iowa’s ECHL affiliate. In addition, forwards Alex Petan, Jack Nevins and Parker Bowles, as well as defenseman Jace Coyle have been released from the training camp tryout agreements.

The 2016-17 Iowa Wild regular season schedule opens on Oct. 14 and single-game tickets for the 2016-17 regular season are on sale now. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild. Opening Night 2016 is set for Friday, Oct. 14 at Wells Fargo Arena, when the team opens a seven-game home stand.

Iowa hosts Manitoba at 7 p.m.. in the first game of the season. Fans are encouraged to wear red as part of the team’s “Red Out”, celebrating American Heart Association night with the Wild. The first 5,000 fans through the gate will be handed a 2016-17 Iowa Wild cling schedule, presented by 100.3 The Bus and Hicklin Garage. Fans 21 and over may indulge in $2 Beer Night, present by 100.3 The Bus. The team is also holding a Healthy Food Drive, presented by HyVee, AHA and Ahern Fire and Protection.

On Saturday, Oct. 15 the team welcomes Manitoba for a rematch at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to show up early and enjoy the team’s tailgate party, which begins at 4:30 p.m. and runs until 6:30 p.m. Free hot dogs will be handed out to those at the pregame festivity, presented by NASH FM, 98.3 The Vibe and 95KGGO. The first 2,500 fans to the game will receive an Iowa Wild schedule poster, presented by TS Construction, Loney & Schueller and 1460 KXNO. Fans of drinking age may enjoy Jim Beam Drink specials throughout the night. Saturday night features the Legends BrewDog package, which includes a ticket, beer/hot dog voucher and a coupon for a free beverage at Legends after the game