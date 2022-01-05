Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week

“Writing is a socially acceptable form of schizophrenia.” — E. L. Doctorow (1931-2015) an American novelist, editor, and professor, best known internationally for his works of historical fiction.

Special Cultural Headline News:

First ‘First Friday’of 2022 at Mainframe Studios

First Friday / Keep It Mellow

Host: Mainframe Studios, 900 Keo Way, Des Moines

Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Take the beginning of the new year easy at Mainframe during this relaxed First Friday. They will have open studios, food and drinks, and all the art your heart needs. Admission is free. https://www.mainframestudios.org/

Call for Artists:

The Department of Cultural Affairs will feature artwork on the covers of the quarterly 2022 issues of the Annals of Iowa. The 2022 issues are not themed, so we are accepting cover art submissions that relate to any aspect of Iowa history. This is a reflection of the positive response of using Iowa artists’ works in the special 175th anniversary edition recently.

Learn more and apply online by January 17 at 11:59 p.m.

https://iowaculture.gov/arts/opportunities/calls-artists/annals-iowa-cover-art

Preservation Presenters Sought:

The annual Preserve Iowa Summit is set for June 2-4 in Mason City and the planning team is looking for high-quality presentations that would appeal to historic perseveration professionals and volunteers. Proposals could include plenaries, breakout presentations and hands-on workshops, as well as local tours and other ideas. If you’d like to attend the summit at no cost, consider leading a session or workshop. Proposals are due Jan 14, and presenters will be notified in February.

https://iowaculture.gov/history/preservation/education-and-outreach/preserve-iowa-summit

This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – The Civic Music Association welcomes its new Executive Director, Brian Coyle, to our community. The Culture Buzz offers his first interview, just hours into his new path, as now former Chicagoan Brian Coyle excitedly takes the reins of one of Iowa’s most venerable cultural organizations. Sean Jones Quartet – Sat Jan 15, 2022

https://civicmusic.org/

https://witchlandplay.com/team/

https://robertldilenschneider.com/

https://akidsco.com/products/a-kids-book-about-imagination

www.susanwerner.com

http://iowahistoryjournal.com/

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/dont-let-the-pigeon-drive-the-bus/

https://www.cyberwit.net/authors/tony-tracy

https://www.sydneyhalpern.com/

https://icecubepress.com/2021/09/20/post-modern-blues-2/

Performance Arts

Kate Goldman Children's Theatre at the Des Moines Community Playhouse. Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! opens Jan 7 and runs thru Jan 23. Adapted from his popular children's book, Mo Willems adds a bevy of delightful songs to enhance this story. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/dont-let-the-pigeon-drive-the-bus/

Des Moines Performing Arts. Shen Yun explodes on stage Jan 22-23, a visual and musical extravaganza hailed by audiences throughout the world. THROUGH THE UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE of music and dance, Shen Yun takes you on a journey through 5,000 years of Chinese culture. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/shen-yun-2021/

Temple Comedy Series (Des Moines Performing Arts). That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody Jan 25-30. THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! is a brand-new show that parodies classic "Golden Girls" moments–with puppets! https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/that-golden-girls-show/

Des Moines Symphony. Immortal Beloved, Jan 29-20. "Ever thine. Ever mine. Ever ours." So Beethoven closed a July 1812 letter to his "immortal beloved," a woman whose identity has remained one of the great mysteries of classical music. Beethoven's passionate love letters come alive in a musical celebration of great passion from Dobrinka Tabakova's Dawn to Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata and more. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/symphony-immortal-beloved/

Tallgrass Theatre Company. The Revolutionists Feb 4-20. Directed by Megan Helmers. Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. https://tallgrasstheatre.thundertix.com/events/192339

Des Moines Performing Arts. Tootsie! Marks the return of the Willis Broadway Series. Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Feb 8-13. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/tootsie/

Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Long Day's Journey into Night by Eugene O'Neill. Feb 11 – 20. A play about addiction and the resulting dysfunction of the family, Eugene O'Neill's autobiographical play Long Day's Journey into Night is regarded as his finest work. https://www.iowastage.org/long-days-journey

Visual Arts

Polk County Heritage Gallery. Double Exposure opens January 17 and runs through February 25, with the awards ceremony taking place January 20. We’ll share more information as opening day approaches. We’re excited to bring this truly unique show to the gallery. Visit polkcountyheritagegallery.org for additional details. Terrace Hill Opens for Tours, are available by reservation. Tours are at 10:30 and 12:00, Tuesday – Saturday. Please call 515-242-5841 to make a reservation.

Auditions and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities

Tallgrass Theatre Company Check their audition page regularly for upcoming opportunities. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Des Moines Community Playhouse Check their audition page regularly for upcoming opportunities https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition/ Theatre Midwest. Check their audition page regularly for upcoming opportunities at https://www.theatremidwest.org/auditions.html Class Act Productions (CAP) Theatre in Altoona is preparing to begin live performances again. Check out the audition/performance process information, and check this newsletter for specific information. http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. Check their audition page regularly for upcoming opportunities at https://www.dmyat.org/

Planning ahead

Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles, Apr 2, 2022, presents The Best of Abbey Road Live! https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/2021Rain/

Des Moines Performing Arts enthusiastically prepares for a 2022 filled with the Best of Broadway as the Willis Broadway Series returns to this revered Des Moines stage. Check out the upcoming lineup of Broadway's best, and make plans. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/?s=all&f=all&v=grid

Now available, Susan Werner is offering her full catalog of albums, plus bonus tracks (demos and unreleased songs), and live concert video footage. A perfect gift for yourself, for Susan Werner fans, and anyone who simply savors the magic of one of America's musical gems. https://susanwerner.com/music/

Between the covers — author events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. Updated hours: Sun/Mon: CLOSED; Tue — Fri: 10:00 — 5:30; Sat: 10:00 – 5:00, http://beaverdalebooks.com/ 515-279-5400.

Top Ten sellers in our store last month — see what everyone’s reading!

Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman Atlas of the Heart, Brene Brown Cy’s Perfect Day: The Iowa State Way, John Walters* The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones* The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl The Sentence, Louise Erdrich Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside, Nick Offerman

* Iowa author

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/ Leveling the Paying Field: A Groundbreaking Approach to Achieving Fair Pay. Rick Gillis gives us the handbook for evaluating our worth and cashing in. https://www.rickgillis.com/ Equity: How to Design Organizations Where Everyone Thrives. Minal Bopaiah packs her book with years of experience and savvy. https://theequitybook.com/

Check out The Culture Buzz’s insightful interviews for these and other authors’ interviews at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts Organizations:

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

– www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

– www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

– https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

– www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

– www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater – www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

– www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

– https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

– www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

– www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

– www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

– www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

– www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company TheatreMidwest – www.theatremidwest.org; Facebook: TheatreMidwest

– www.theatremidwest.org; Facebook: TheatreMidwest Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/
Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/
Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/
Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/
Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/
Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/
Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

The Culture Buzz – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/
Center Stage – http://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage
Cityview – http://www.dmcityview.com/
dsm Magazine – https://dsmmagazine.com/
dsm's CultureCast podcast – https://dsmmagazine.com/culturecast/
ia Magazine – https://iapublication.com/
Art Beacon Des Moines – http://artbeacondesmoines.com/
900Views Podcast – https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/
Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center – http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/
Central Iowa Blues Society – www.cibs.org
Bryan Farland live music listings – https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing: