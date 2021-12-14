The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

From the beautiful MainFrame Studios Building at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, Iowa comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station KFMG-LP 98.9 FM, bringing you music, literature & cultural news from the American Heartland and beyond.

― John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

Podcasts of past interviews may be found at www.TheCultureBuzz.com and https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Quote of the Week

“You do not really understand something unless you can explain it to your grandmother.”

― Albert Einstein (1879-1955) a German-born theoretical physicist

Newsletter content:

Guests on this week’s Wednesday edition Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Auditions and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities Planning ahead Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

SPECIAL EVENT: Terrace Hill Christmas celebration unlike any other

The trees are dressed and the ‘halls are decked’ at Terrace Hill, Iowa Governor’s Residence and National Historic Landmark. Governor Kim and Kevin Reynolds cordially invite the public to attend Christmas at Terrace Hill on Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. This family-friendly event will include activities for the kids, spectacular decorations in each room, carolers, sweet treats, and a visit from Santa and his reindeer.

Special this year, Governor Reynolds will be reading a newly written story, No Company for Christmas. It was written by Terrace Hill docent and local children’s author, Susan Maupin Schmid, with illustrations created by local artist, Tara Gartin.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Terrace Hill Partnership, the non-profit organization that supports necessary conservation and restoration projects at Terrace Hill.

Reservations are $25 per individual or $50 per household and must be made in advance. To purchase tickets, call our office at 515-281-7205 or purchase them online:

https://thchristmas.eventbrite.com

This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Iowa History Journal publisher Michael Swanger shares glimpses into the new issue of this popular magazine, which shares insightful and revealing stories about Iowa’s vast and fascinating history. Each issue is packed with ‘oh, wow’ stories sure to stimulate conversation and thought.

http://iowahistoryjournal.com/

https://jldoucette.com/

https://www.peta.org/media/news-releases/250-vital-things-your-cat-wants-you-to-know-by-peta-president-ingrid-newkirk/

https://othoeskin.com/

https://www.iowastage.org/wonderful-life

https://www.josephellishistorian.com/Home.html

https://www.katiejpurcell.com/

www.susanwerner.com

Performance Arts

Iowa Stage Theatre Company presents an ‘instant classic’ holiday tradition with the return of a new production of It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. Running from Dec 16-23 in the Stoner Theater at Des Moines Performing Arts’ Civic Center, this show is a surefire way to dive into the holiday spirit through an imaginative reinvention of this class story.

https://www.iowastage.org/wonderful-life Tallgrass Theatre Company welcomes patrons to the inaugural production in their new home, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez. This show promises to be a madcap romp through the holiday season. Thru Dec 19. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/ The Des Moines Community Playhouse produces one of the all-time great musicals for the holiday season, The Sound of Music, thru Dec 19. Filled with popular songs, this touching story is sure to brighten everyone’s day. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-sound-of-music/ Ballet Des Moines presents The Nutcracker Dec 10-12 at Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre and Dec 17-18 at the Staplin Performing Arts Center. https://www.balletdesmoines.org/details Iowa Dance Theatre presents The Nutcracker at Des Moines Performing Arts’ Civic Center Dec 11-12.

https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/202122-the-nutcracker/ Home Free – Warmest Winter Tour 2021.The acclaimed group is set to light up the holiday season by hitting the road on their Warmest Winter Holiday Tour – showcasing songs off their most recent studio album, WARMEST WINTER (2020, Home Free Records), which features 12 festive staples. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/2021-home-free/ Des Moines Symphony’s signature welcoming of the New Year. Dec 31. Michael Cavanaugh was called “the new voice of the American Rock and Roll songbook” by Billboard. From classic Elton John hits “Tiny Dancer,” “Bennie and the Jets” and “Rocket Man” to rock favorites like “Live and Let Die” and “Pinball Wizard,” this Grammy and Tony-nominated Broadway star and his band entertain with a high-energy show that will have you singing along all night! Ring in the New Year with the Des Moines Symphony and the greatest hits of Elton John. The Des Moines Symphony New Year’s Eve Pops has long been considered the ultimate way to welcome in the new year.

https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/new-years-eve-pops/

Visual Arts

Greater Des Moines Exhibited XXVIII at the Polk County Heritage Gallery. Oct 25 – Dec 17. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ The Grinnell College Museum of Art is open by appointment, Tue thru Sat, noon to 5 pm. Visitors need to schedule a visit on Mondays or mornings. https://www.grinnell.edu/life-grinnell/arts-culture/museum/exhibitions Terrace Hill Opens for Tours, are available by reservation. Tours are at 10:30 and 12:00, Tuesday – Saturday. Please call 515-242-5841 to make a reservation.

Auditions and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities

Tallgrass Theatre Company Check their audition page regularly for upcoming opportunities. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Des Moines Community Playhouse Check their audition page regularly for upcoming opportunities https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition/ Theatre Midwest. Check their audition page regularly for upcoming opportunities at https://www.theatremidwest.org/auditions.html Class Act Productions (CAP) Theatre in Altoona is preparing to begin live performances again. Check out the audition/performance process information, and check this newsletter for specific information. http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. Check their audition page regularly for upcoming opportunities at https://www.dmyat.org/

Planning ahead

Make plans, as these national shows may sell out quickly, or appeal to a bit of micro-traveling.

Shen Yun – Please note that this showed has been reschedued by the producers to Jan 22-23, 2022. THROUGH THE UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE of music and dance, Shen Yun takes you on a journey through 5,000 years of Chinese culture. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/shen-yun-2021/ Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles, Apr 2, 2022, presents The Best of Abbey Road Live! https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/2021Rain/ Des Moines Performing Arts enthusiastically prepares for a 2022 filled with the Best of Broadway as the Willis Broadway Series returns to this revered Des Moines stage. Check out the upcoming lineup of Broadway’s best, and make plans. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/?s=all&f=all&v=grid Now available, Susan Werner is offering her full catalog of albums, plus bonus tracks (demos and unreleased songs), and live concert video footage. A perfect gift for yourself, for Susan Werner fans, and anyone who simply savors the magic of one of America’s musical gems. https://susanwerner.com/music/

Between the covers — author events worth noting:

Adventurous readers unite! Author Mary Boone will be hosting an event at the Manchester (IA) Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in celebration of her new nonfiction book BUGS FOR BREAKFAST: How Eating Insects Could Help Save the Planet. The event is free and open to all, but is especially geared toward families and kids grades 3+ Activities include roasted insect tasting, cricket cookie sampling, buggy crafts, and make-and-take cricket dog treats. Books will be available for sale and signing. https://www.boonewrites.com/

Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. Updated hours: Sun/Mon: CLOSED; Tue — Fri: 10:00 — 5:30; Sat: 10:00 – 5:00, http://beaverdalebooks.com/ 515-279-5400.

Top Ten sellers in our store last month — see what everyone’s reading!

The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones* Everything We Didn’t Say, Nicole Baart* Heard It in a Love Song, Tracey Garvis Graves* Storm Lake, Art Cullen* The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside, Nick Offerman Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr Big Shot (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 16), Jeff Kinney The White Man Who Stayed, James A. Autry*

* Iowa author

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/ Leveling the Paying Field: A Groundbreaking Approach to Achieving Fair Pay. Rick Gillis gives us the handbook for evaluating our worth and cashing in. https://www.rickgillis.com/ Equity: How to Design Organizations Where Everyone Thrives. Minal Bopaiah packs her book with years of experience and savvy. https://theequitybook.com/

Check out The Culture Buzz’s insightful interviews for these and other authors’ interviews at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

