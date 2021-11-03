Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Special opportunity

The Culture Buzz is offering something new to support the Des Moines Community Radio Foundation (aka KFMG 98.9 FM) Fun(d)raiser this year. Several authors, publishers, and publicists I work with have given me new releases to support KFMG and share with you. This is your chance to get a great book while supporting this community radio station. Each book has a CD copy of the author’s Culture Buzz interview. Some newly added titles include:



Called to be Creative by Mary Potter Kenyon. This award-winning author has inspired countless people to elevate their creativity. This book is signed, and includes a special note pad and ‘thin pencil.’

Big Brain Little Brain: How to Control Which One Speaks for You by Kevin Thomas McCarney.

Quote of the Week

“You try as a writer to put yourself into the other person’s position. Empathy. Empathy is everything because we can’t experience everything. Experience is important, but empathy is the key.” — Nikki Giovanni, quoted in Virginia C. Fowler, “An Interview with Nikki Giovanni,” in Fowler’s Conversations with Nikki Giovanni (1992)

Guests on this week’s Wednesday edition Cultural exploration opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Exhibitions, Tours, Visual Artists (mostly Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Auditions and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities Planning ahead Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Best-sellers, life resources, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Nicole Baart makes an appearance at Beaverdale Books to chat about her new book, Everything We Didn’t Say . Listen to Nicole as she shares some insights into the writing of this praiseworthy novel from this Iowan, who is a New York Times bestselling author.

“[A] lyrical suspense novel… Baart delivers enough twists not to disappoint as she movingly evokes love and innocence lost. This delayed coming-of-age story will have broad appeal.” — Publishers Weekly

https://nicolebaart.com/

“Jennifer Katz is a psychology professor who has written a wonderful, thoughtful book. I was moved by her account of her personal experiences after her husband had died, as well as her interactions with her children. Her memoir provides perspectives about love, loss, and hope.” — Margaret Matlin, PhD, Distinguished Teaching Professor of Psychology Emerita and author of The Psychology of Women

https://thegoodwidow.com/

“Leilani Raven Katen’s gem of a children’s book is richly illustrated and rich in content – a perfect read-aloud, message-filled book for adults with young ones.” — The Culture Buzz

https://pegasuspublishers.com/authors/leilani-raven-katen

https://www.iowastage.org/the-cake

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/junie-b-in-jingle-bells-batman-smells/

“When Hollywood comes to Orney, Iowa, Tony Harrington becomes entangled in a murder that shakes the entire small-town community. Joseph LeValley continues the entertaining development of Harrington as a very appealing hero, and we savor each scintillating page of this latest story.” — The Culture Buzz

https://www.josephlevalley.com/index.html

https://www.amestownandgown.org/

https://pubs.lib.uiowa.edu/annals-of-iowa/

Performance Arts

Class Act Productions (CAP) Theatre presents The Addams Family Young@Part Oct 29 – Nov 14. (Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7pm, Sunday at 2pm). http://www.captheatre.org/main/2021addamsfamily/ Ames Town & Gown opens their new season with a solo recital by pianist FRANK LEVY on Thu Nov 4, at 7:30 pm in the Martha-Ellen Tye Recital Hall, Simon Estes Music Hall on the Iowa State University Campus. Frank Levy’s poetic insight and communicative powers earned him prizes in the Leeds and Clara Haskil international piano competitions and have taken him to major venues throughout the world in recital and concerto performances. For this recital he has chosen works by J.S. Bach, W.A. Mozart, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Domenico Scarlatti, and Frederic Chopin. A gifted teacher and speaker, Mr. Levy will conduct a MASTER CLASS in Tye Recital Hall on Fri Nov 5, at 5:00 pm, and will present a LECTURE on musical interpretation at the Ames Public Library, Sat Nov 6, at 10:00 am. www.amestownandgown.org Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Theater. Sat Nov 6. Moors and McCumber, described as adventurous, eclectic, and endlessly creative, this vocal harmony duo continues developing a strong fan base. In the intimacy of the Temple Theater, this promises to be a gem. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/moors-mccumber/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company makes a triumphant return to its Stoner Theater home on Nov 12 for a two-week run of The Cake. Powerful, poignant and altogether timely, this play will leave an impression on its audiences, while stimulating post-show conversations. https://www.iowastage.org/the-cake Civic Music Association creates a dynamic musical experience when it celebrates the legacy and music of Ray Charles with a special concert featuring all-star vocalists Take 6, Nnenna Freelon, and Clint Holmes. Fri Nov 12 at Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre. https://civicmusic.org/concert/georgia-on-my-mind-celebrating-the-music-of-ray-charles/ The Community Jazz Center presents its popular jam sessions the first Sunday of each month at Java Joes Fourth Street Theater. www.cjc-dsm.org

Visual Arts

Olson-Larsen Galleries is proud to present “Redefine”, on thru Nov 27. “Redefine” is an exhibition conceived through the collaboration of research-based artist and guest curator, Donté K. Hayes and Olson-Larsen Galleries. The show will feature artists selected by Donté, from the Olson-Larsen Galleries’ artist roster in combination with invited artists outside of the gallery’s representation. Olson-Larsen Galleries is excited to introduce their patrons and collectors to emerging and established artists in a new context. The goal of this presentation is to show artwork that is created with intention. http://www.olsonlarsen.com/ Greater Des Moines Exhibited XXVIII at the Polk County Heritage Gallery. Oct 25 – Dec 17. AWARDS SHOW – Thu Oct 28 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ The Grinnell College Museum of Art is open by appointment, Tue thru Sat, noon to 5 pm. Visitors need to schedule a visit on Mondays or mornings. https://www.grinnell.edu/life-grinnell/arts-culture/museum/exhibitions Terrace Hill Opens for Tours, are available by reservation. Tours are at 10:30 and 12:00, Tuesday – Saturday. Please call 515-242-5841 to make a reservation.

Auditions and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities

Des Moines Playhouse – check for upcoming audition opportunities.

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company invites those interested to sign up to receive notices of future auditions.

https://www.iowastage.org/audition\ Class Act Productions (CAP) Theatre in Altoona is preparing to begin live performances again. Check out the audition/performance process information, and check this newsletter for specific information.

http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. Check their audition page regularly for upcoming opportunities at https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Theatre Midwest. Check their audition page regularly for upcoming opportunities at

https://www.theatremidwest.org/auditions.html Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. Check their audition page regularly for upcoming opportunities at https://www.dmyat.org/

Planning ahead

Make plans, as these national shows may sell out quickly, or appeal to a bit of micro-traveling.

Shen Yun – THROUGH THE UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE of music and dance, Shen Yun takes you on a journey through 5,000 years of Chinese culture. Des Moines Performing Arts Dec 4 & 5, 2:00 PM. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/shen-yun-2021/ David Sedaris – The Best-Selling Author, Humorist and Contributor to This American Life, Live at the Hoyt Sherman Place. Although the evening show already is sold out, David added another show Sat Dec 4, 2021 at 3PM – Added by Demand. Iowa Public Radio presents An Evening with David Sedaris. This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing.

http://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/event-303/

Between the covers — author events worth noting:

Nov 4, 6:30 PM (Beaverdale Books) – Everything We Didn’t Say , Nicole Baart

, Nov 6, 2:00 PM (Beaverdale Books) – The Nameless Girl and the Lonely Alligator , Leilani Raven Katen

Nov 6, 2:00 PM (Beaverdale Books) – , Nov 7, 2:00 PM (Beaverdale Books) – Performing Murder , Joseph LeValley

Nov 7, 2:00 PM (Beaverdale Books) – , Nov 10, 6:30-7:30 PM (Virtual event – Beaverdale Books) – Reprieve , James Han Mattson

, Nov 12, 6:30 PM (Beaverdale Books) – Return of the Naked Man Poems, Robert Tremmel

Nov 12, 6:30 PM (Beaverdale Books) – Poems, Nov 15, 6:30 PM (Beaverdale Books) – Hangin’ with Winners: A Lifetime of Connections, Anecdotes and Lessons Learned, Ray Cole

Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. Updated hours: Sun/Mon: CLOSED; Tue — Fri: 10:00 — 5:30; Sat: 10:00 – 5:00, http://beaverdalebooks.com/ 515-279-5400.

Top Ten sellers in our store last month — see what everyone’s reading!

Our Friend Sitting Bull: The True Story of a Pioneer Couple’s Friendship with the Famous Lakota Chief, Mary Christopher* Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, Beth Hoffman* Cy’s Perfect Day: The Iowa State Way, John Walters* Love, Zac: Small Town Football and the Life and Death of an American Boy, Reid Forgrave* Mollie’s Big Score, Katie Purcell* The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr Peril, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa State of Terror, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny Bewilderment, Richard Powers

* Iowa author

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

Leveling the Paying Field: A Groundbreaking Approach to Achieving Fair Pay. Rick Gillis gives us the handbook for evaluating our worth and cashing in. https://www.rickgillis.com/ The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/ Big Brain, Little Brain: How to Control Which One Speaks for You is a great guide from Kevin McCarney for helping anyone prepare on how to react to potentially volatile situations. https://bigbrainlittlebrain.com/ Equity: How to Design Organizations Where Everyone Thrives. Minal Bopaiah packs her book with years of experience and savvy. https://theequitybook.com/

Check out The Culture Buzz insightful interviews for these and other authors’ interviews at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

