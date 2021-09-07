Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

The pandemic persists. Be safe. Be considerate. Be compassionate. Continue to be creative. Find ways to safely celebrate your thankfulness with family, friends and others.

After last week’s quote on ‘opinion,’ I thought this little exchange would be appropriate:

A young artist exhibits their work for the first time…

…and a well-known critic is in attendance.

The critic says to the young artist, “Would you like my opinion?”

“Yes,” says the artist.

“It’s worthless,” says the critic.

The artist replies, “I know, but tell me anyway.”

Guests on this week’s Wednesday edition; Cultural exploration opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa); Exhibitions, Tours, Visual Artists (mostly Greater Des Moines/Iowa); Auditions and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities; Planning ahead; Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa); Best-sellers, life resources, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM — Oliver Burkeman’s Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals is a brilliant ‘life resource’ book, sure to help anyone wise enough to delve into its rich content to benefit their life. Oliver leads a wonderful chat, giving us glimpses into this book’s many helpful guidances. “It invites nothing less than a new relationship with time — and with life itself” — Krista Tippett

https://www.oliverburkeman.com/

http://susanwerner.com/music/

https://www.amazon.com/Iowa-Poems-175-Observe-Birthday/dp/173286652X

http://www.deanjobb.com/

https://kylemccord.com/

http://www.cherylmullenbachink.com/

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/cabaret/

https://www.glitterandgravedust.com/

https://www.chadelliott.net/

https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/writing-workshop/

Harmony Delegation, under the artful musical direction of veteran Brenton Brown, invites you to sail with us on a virtual cruise of a lifetime to exotic and wild musical misadventures aboard the Ship L’Amour. a 40-minute parody of the Love Boat entitled “Ship L’Amour.” Fri Sep 10 at 7 pm when our virtual cruise will set sail. Free, donations appreciated. For more information, visit harmonydelegation.com Des Moines Playhouse — With Their Eyes, Sep 11. The view from a high school at ground zero. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/with-their-eyes/ Des Moines Playhouse — Cabaret, Sep 10-26. This great musical takes to the Playhouse stage for an eagerly anticipated run. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/cabaret/ Passport to Prosperity offers a week of special events leading up to the Sat Sep 11 virtual celebration of this year’s honorees. Check out the schedule of free and paid events. https://app.mobilecause.com/e/WXm2fA?vid=l0fnu PLEASE NOTE THIS CHANGE: The Pyramid Theatre Company and Des Moines Performing Arts production of The Gospel at Colonus, originally scheduled for Sep 17-19, has been postponed to 2022. https:/desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/the-gospel-at-colonus/ The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden’s summer music series is BACK, LIVE and IN PERSON! Presented by EMC Insurance Companies, the 15-week series, Music in the Garden, is held every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. through Sep 30! Food, drink and fun, family-friendly activities will be available at all events! http://dmbotanicalgarden.com/…/sig…/music-in-the-garden/ The Community Jazz Center presents its popular jam sessions the first Sunday of each month at Java Joes Fourth Street Theater. www.cjc-dsm.org

JUSTIN FAVELA: CENTRAL AMERICAN. THRU OCT 24, 2021, ANNA K. MEREDITH GALLERY AND MEIER ATRIUM. ORGANIZED BY CURATORIAL MANAGER LAURA BURKHALTER. Justin Favela’s exuberant art is inspired by Latinx culture, art history, and food rendered in layer upon layer of vibrant strips of paper. Favela’s technique recalls piñatas and party decorations — ephemeral forms that signify joy and celebration. https://www.desmoinesartcenter.org/exhibitions/central-american The Grinnell College Museum of Art is open by appointment, Tue thru Sat, noon to 5 pm. Visitors who need to schedule a visit on Mondays or mornings, please Director Lesley Wright, wrightl@grinnell.edu. Also contact Lesley Wright if you want to come with a group. https://www.grinnell.edu/life-grinnell/arts-culture/museum/exhibitions Terrace Hill Opens for Tours, are available by reservation. Tours are at 10:30 and 12:00, Tuesday – Saturday. Please call 515-242-5841 to make a reservation.

WRITING WORKSHOP at Beaverdale Books by Marj Charlier | The Rebel Nun. DATE: September 13, 2021. TIME: 6:30 pm. $20. Details: https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/writing-workshop/ Des Moines Playhouse — auditions Mon Sep 13 at 6:00 PM for Junie B in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells on Performance Dates: Nov. 05-Nov. 14, 2021. Cast Needs: 2 male-identifying roles, ages 18-60, any race or ethnicity, 2 female-identifying roles, ages 18-45, any race or ethnicity, 3 male-identifying roles, ages 15-25, any race or ethnicity, 3 female-identifying roles, ages 15-25, any race or ethnicity. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/volunteer/audition/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola — audition for And Then There Were None Mon Aug 23 and Tue Aug 24 at 7:00 PM, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Innovations, 117 E Salem Ave, Indianola, IA 50125. Production dates: Oct 22-31, 2021/ https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=190 Iowa Stage Theatre Company invites those interested to sign up to receive notices of future auditions. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Class Act Productions (CAP) Theatre in Altoona is preparing to begin live performances again. Check out the audition/performance process information, and check this newsletter for specific information. http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Theatre Midwest. Check their audition page regularly for upcoming opportunities at https://www.theatremidwest.org/auditions.html Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. Check their audition page regularly for upcoming opportunities at https://www.dmyat.org/

Make plans, as these national shows may sell out quickly, or appeal to a bit of micro-traveling.

“An Evening with Paula Poundstone” at Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre Fri Sep 24, 2021, 8:00 PM. http://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/event-213/ Hoyt Sherman Place and Right Angle Entertainment are delighted to announce tickets for FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, the New York City Off-Broadway hit, will play at Hoyt Sherman Place on Sat Oct 16 at 7:30PM. FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is the comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. http://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/event-301/ David Sedaris – The Best-Selling Author, Humorist and Contributor to This American Life, Live at the Hoyt Sherman Place. Although the evening show already is sold out, David added another show Sat Dec 4, 2021 at 3PM – Added by Demand. Iowa Public Radio presents An Evening with David Sedaris. This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing. http://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/event-303/

Sep 9 (Beaverdale Books) — The Soul of the Family Tree. Lori Erickson Sep 15 (Beaverdale Books) — The Reunion of the Good Weather Suicide. Kyle McCord

Beaverdale Books has re-opened, and still offers curbside or delivery service. Updated hours: Sun/Mon: CLOSED; Tue – Fri: 10:00 – 5:30; Sat: 10:00 – 5:00

http://beaverdalebooks.com/

515-279-5400

All the Comfort Sin Can Provide, Grant Faulkner* Owl’s Head: A Hidden Gem, Sondra Ashmore* and Christine Guzzo Vickery (Illustrated by Sharon Larson) The Midnight Library, Matt Haig Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution, Mike Duncan I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year, Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, Heather McGhee People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson The Midnight Library, Matt Haig The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune

* Iowa author

The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/ Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals helps anyone regain focus in their life. Oliver Burkeman packs this resource liberally. https://www.oliverburkeman.com/ Hyper Education: Why Good Schools, Good Grades and Good Behavior Are Not Enough is a brilliant guide for parents in this new environment of education. Dr. Pawan H. Dhingra. https://pawanhdhingra.com/

Check out The Culture Buzz insightful interviews for these and other authors’ interviews at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. Included is an archive library of favorite interviews. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column provides insights into Central Iowa’s theatre. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: http://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. http://www.dmcityview.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. https://dsmmagazine.com/culturecast/ ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Art Beacon Des Moines is Central Iowa’s home for promoting the visual arts. Our calendar of events highlights exhibitions, art talks and calls for art. Subscribe to the Art Beacon Weekly, our online newsletter filled with links to the latest art happenings. Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. http://artbeacondesmoines.com/ 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

