The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Covid-19 pandemic persists. Be safe. Be considerate. Be compassionate.

Continue to be creative. Find ways to celebrate your thankfulness safely with family and friends.

– John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts



Quote of the Week

“Don’t you understand that we need to be childish in order to understand? Only a child sees things with perfect clarity, because it hasn’t developed all those filters which prevent us from seeing things that we don’t expect to see.”

― Douglas Adams (1952-2001), English author, screenwriter, essayist, humorist, satirist and dramatist. Adams was author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, which originated in 1978 as a BBC radio. Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency



Callista Gould’s “The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career” Tip of the Week – Give Them Something to Talk About

Many college students take their resume and transcribe it into their Linkedin profile. And there it sits… looking very resume-like. What a huge, missed opportunity – for students, or anybody, really. Linkedin is a chance to bring your resume or your business to life – to add energy, vitality… and maybe a little sparkle. (Okay, sparkle’s not for everyone.) How? By posting photos. Visualize ways you can take your current activities, classes, projects, internships, volunteer work, hobbies, interests or travels and put photos to it.

– From Callista Gould, Author and Certified Etiquette Instructor



Cultural exploration opportunities

Beginning March 15, teachers, parents, and schools across the country will gain access to Des Moines Metro Opera’s Virtual Opera Curriculum, an online music education series offered as part of the organization’s OPERA Iowa programming. This engaging virtual curriculum teaches students the basics of opera, culminating with a professional, filmed performance of the children’s opera, Rusalka: The Littlest Mermaid. The curriculum series will be available for classroom use through July 2, 2021, and includes short informational videos like “What is Opera?” and “How Do You Sing Like That?” as well as related activities, worksheets and games to increase engagement with students and to check for understanding. Civic Music Association presents the next offering in its Play On Series. Enjoy the same strong benefits of great music, as they have presented for almost a century. Sat Mar 27, enjoy the free concert of The Real Ambassadors in the Louis Armstrong House, New York City. This livestream happens at 7:00 PM, and is sponsored by G. David (dec.) & Trudy Holman Hurd. https://civicmusic.org/play-on/ The Community Jazz Center renews its popular jam sessions the first Sunday of each month at Java Joes Fourth Street Theater. www.cjc-dsm.org



Exhibitions/Tours

“Compelling Ground: Landscapes, Environments, and Peoples of Iowa” is open now through July 23 at the Brunnier Art Museum in Ames, IA. Exhibition features art and installations from nineteen artists inspired by Iowa’s landscape. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum Des Moines Art Center, in the Anna K. Meredith Gallery through May 23, 2021. The Path to Paradise: Judith Schaechter’s Stained-Glass Art is the first survey and major scholarly assessment of this groundbreaking artist’s 37-year career. Human/Nature: An Exhibition Inspired by the Art of Judith Schaechter, in the John Brady Print Gallery. Artist Judith Schaechter worked with Curatorial Manager Laura Burkhalter to choose work from the Art Center’s collection by artists who inspire her or which contains thematic connections to her masterful glass constructions. https://www.desmoinesartcenter.org/exhibitions/current The Grinnell College Museum of Art is open by appointment, Tue thru Sat, noon to 5 pm. Visitors who need to schedule a visit on Mondays or mornings, please Director Lesley Wright, wrightl@grinnell.edu. Also contact Lesley Wright if you want to come with a group. https://www.grinnell.edu/life-grinnell/arts-culture/museum/exhibitions Terrace Hill Opens for Tours, are available by reservation. Tours are at 10:30 and 12:00, Tuesday – Saturday. Please call 515-242-5841 to make a reservation.



“Support a Local Business” tips of the week:

6 ways to support small businesses: Write a positive review; tell your friends & family; follow them on social media; engage with their posts; give them a shout out; sign up for their newsletter. Cost to do this: $0.00. Tangerine Foods at Mainframe Studios. A great local business ready to give you more time with your family and friends. Get on Cherry’s mailing list and receive random updates about “popup” dining opportunities… even take a meal home. tangerinefoodco.square.site. FarmHer is an incredibly creative enterprise, Iowa-based and woman-owned. Marji offers a way to enjoy her messages, products and cause, while cloaking yourself in unique casual wear. “We love Women’s History Month, and to celebrate we’re are giving all FarmHer babes 15% off long sleeves. Use promo code BABE15 at checkout to receive 15% off all your cozy favorites like this black camo pullover jacket. The sale ends March 22.” https://farmher.com/



Celebrate Iowa’s History Month this March

Iowa’s Department of Cultural Affairs celebrates wide-ranging themes in the state’s history, from the Iowa History 101 series (include Inkpaduta, Emir Abd El-Kader, The Cherry Sisters, and Donna Reed), the Iowa History Book Club featuring legendary historian Dorothy Schwieder’s “Iowa: The Middle Land,” and a new exhibition exploring more than 13,000 years of history with artifacts. Information is available at iowaculture.gov



Cultural Lifelong Learning

JJ Gaffers – Award-winning hot glass artist Jesse Bogenrief leads COVID-safe workshops for those interested in learning about glass blowing. This studio is conveniently located in Mainfram Studios, 900 Keo Way, Des Moines. Jesse’s expertise encourages students from 7 to 87 to expand their creative horizons. https://www.jjgaffers.com/classes



This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –



11:00 AM – The new issue of Iowa History Journal is available – subscriptions are highly recommended – as John Pregler chats about the first of his two-part series on Abraham Lincoln, “Locating Lincoln.” This story reveals nine days of Lincoln’s life that historians previously had not accounted for, and much time in Iowa was part of that time.

www.iowahistoryjournal.com



11:14 AM – After a long absence, gifted writer Marj Charlier returns with a dynamic historical novel, “The Rebel Nun.” Listen as Marj provides some peeks into this powerful story she has captured.

”Vividly imagines one of the most fascinating events to occur in sixth-century Gaul, bringing into focus the complexity of the early centuries of Western Christianity as the Church struggled to define its positions on clerical celibacy, the role of women, pre-Christian traditions, and its relationship to secular power. Scholars have long been fascinated with Gregory of Tours’s account of how a rebellion of nuns from the monastery of the Holy Cross in Poitiers supposedly resulted in acts of murder, plunder, and unplanned pregnancies. It is a moment that has been calling out for a writer to do it justice in a work of historical fiction, but which feat no one has dared to attempt — until now. Marj Charlier’s The Rebel Nun brings the sights, sounds, and smells of this event and its aftermath to life in a richly imagined story that is firmly rooted in equal parts rigorous historical research and inspired, creative imagination.” —Dorsey Armstrong, PhD, professor of English/medieval studies at Purdue University, and lecturer for The Great Courses (”The Medieval World,” ”The Black Death,” and others)

https://www.marjcharlier.com/



11:31 AM – Collin O’Mara, President & CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, shares compelling reasons to support the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act. Collin shares insights into its importance to Americans. Collin explains why saving our wildlife is beneficial to everyone in America.

www.nwf.org



11:46 AM – Iowa author Joseph LeValley, building on his growing national reputation as a thriller writer, chats about his newest novel, now with pre-order incentives to purchase in advance of its March release date. “The Third Side of Murder” brings the next Tony Harrington thriller.

“(Joseph) LeValley gives us a wonderful new protagonist through which we will savor each delectable page of his adventures. Tony Harrington has an appeal that draws into this newest novel, ‘The Third Side of Murder,’ as LeValley takes on global adventures.”

https://www.josephlevalley.com/index.html



12:00 PM – Writer, pilot, veteran, humorist, and IPTV celebrity Paul Berge shares insights into his irresistible gem of a collection, “Aeromancy.” Listen as Paul talks about its origins and even reads a selection from his book, one sure to tickle your funny bone.

“Paul Berge brings years of writings together into a brilliant, rib-tickling collection that will lift anyone’s spirits with its wit, insights and flights of fancy. Get inside the writer whose head is always in the clouds, and who captures these mental meanderings with the brilliance of a cross between Walter Mitty and Will Rogers.” – The Culture Buzz

www.paulberge.com



12:14 PM – More than a decade ago, Sam Koltinsky’s life took a turn down a road that not only would forever change his life, but change the world’s awareness of and appreciation for Jay N. “Ding” Darling. This iconic figure’s life continues to teach us lessons about ourselves and how to best share the planet. Sam provides an update that includes the developing vision of Drake University serving as home for the legacy of the Jay N. Darling Institute.

“Sam Koltinsky relentlessly builds an ever-growing legion of support to honor the legacy of Jay N. “Ding” Darling, establishing an Institute at Drake University. He probably knows more about this historic icon than any living person, and honors Darling’s legacy by leveraging the timeless wisdom of the Institute’s namesake to benefit today’s world.” – The Culture Buzz

https://jayndarlinglegacycenter.org/



12:33 PM – Award-winning writer/poet Dennis Maulsby reads one of his works, “Feather and Fin.”

www.dennismaulsby.com



12:36 PM – Susan Werner anchors her mega-hit album, HAYSEED, with her homage to her home state in this marvelous song, “Iowa.”

www.susanwerner.com



12:40 PM – Chad Elliott may be known for his music, and his paintings, but his recently published poetry collection, “Rumble & Flash,” contains this gem he reads, “Epitaph.”

www.chadelliott.net



12:42 PM – G. Wayne Miller, author, filmmaker, podcaster and co-host and co-producer of the Telly Award-winning weekly national PBS TV series, Story in the Public Square, draws from his immersion into the history and world of Hasbro toy company. His new book, “Kid Number One,” is a fascinating journey into this company’s legacy and its breakthrough toy, Mr. Potato Head.

“Compulsively readable…beautifully researched…a unique and fascinating book.” – Daniela Lamas, best-selling author, You Can Stop Humming Now

http://www.gwaynemiller.com/



Cultural nuggets –

Check out the Month of Sundays posts at this Facebook site. Thanks to Covid Recovery Iowa, a program with a wealth of ways to help, you will find resources, inspiration and more. https://www.facebook.com/covidrecoveryIowa



Beaverdale Books offers curbside service, or delivery service. Updated hours: Sun/Mon: CLOSED; Tue – Fri: 10:00 – 5:30; Sat: 10:00 – 5:00

http://beaverdalebooks.com/ 515-279-5400

Top Ten sellers in our store last month – see what everyone’s reading!

1. The Heart Hungers for Wildness, Diane Glass*

2. Coach Maury John’s Journey to the Pinnacle of College Hoops, Kris Kesterson*

3. The Boundless Compassion Journal, Joyce Rupp*

4. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

5. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson

6. The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, Heather McGhee

7. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker

8. Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019, Ibram X. Kendi

9. The Beekeeper of Aleppo, Christy Lefteri

10. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

*Iowa Author!



Ongoing conversations with Callista Gould always deliver useful information. So much any merging or established professional could use is in her book, which, as she says, is “Best. Graduation Gift. Ever.” The book, The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career, is the perfect gift for that graduating daughter, son, grandchild, niece, nephew or good friend’s or neighbor’s child who never writes a thank you note. Check out https://cultureandmanners.com/ to get a copy for someone you care about.





PERFORMING & VISUAL ARTS plus Other Cultural Consideration

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAPTheatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater – www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

TheatreMidwest – www.theatremidwest.org; Facebook: TheatreMidwest

Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre



AUDITIONS:

Des Moines Community Playhouse. Check their audition page regularly for upcoming opportunities at https://www.dmplayhouse.com/volunteer/audition/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. You can add your name to their audition notice list at https://www.iowastage.org/audition Theatre Midwest. Check their audition page regularly for upcoming opportunities at https://www.theatremidwest.org/auditions.html Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. Check their audition page regularly for upcoming opportunities at https://www.dmyat.org/



Cultural Engagement Opportunities:

Check with galleries, organizations, destinations you frequented before the pandemic. Many are producing creative and unique ways to engage again…get your cultural fix.

Nocé has instigated strict COVID protocols while launching live music at its destination-worthy venue – check out the schedule and find a time to savor the sublime setting and national-caliber music. https://www.nocedsm.com/ Civic Music Association announces its 2020-2021 Season. Check it out. https://civicmusic.org/concerts/ The Des Moines Symphony will present an appealing series of concert experiences. Check for details. https://www.dmsymphony.org/



Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/



Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. Included is an archive library of favorite interviews. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column provides insights into Central Iowa’s theatre. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: http://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. http://www.dmcityview.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. https://dsmmagazine.com/culturecast/ ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Art Beacon Des Moines is Central Iowa’s home for promoting the visual arts. Our calendar of events highlights exhibitions, art talks and calls for art. Subscribe to the Art Beacon Weekly, our online newsletter filled with links to the latest art happenings. Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. http://artbeacondesmoines.com/ 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com



Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Broadlawns Psychiatric Urgent Care: (515) 282-2200

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349



As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences. ♦