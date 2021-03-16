Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week

“ Letting go of the past means opening up to the future, and sometimes the unknown is scarier than the past.” ― Tamara Lechner, “Happiness Expert” and Chopra Certified Primordial Sound Meditation Instructor, The Happiness Reset: What to do When Nothing Makes You Happy



Cultural exploration opportunities

The Des Moines Symphony – Spring Serenade. From the lyrical woodwind and horn melodies of Richard Strauss’s Serenade in E-flat Major to Gounod, Delius and Mozart, our March 18 concert heralds the arrival of spring. Table 128 offers dinner/wine pairings to enjoy in your home as you savor the sweet sounds of DMS. https://www.dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/ Des Moines Performing Arts presents The University of Wonder & Imagination, Fri, Mar 19 – Sun Mar 21, 2021 (LIVE), presented by Belfast based theatre company Cahoots NI, is now enrolling students of all ages and magical abilities…and there’s a place with your name on it! Hogwarts meets virtual escape room in this interactive, visually-stunning Zoom performance. Hour-Long performances at 10 AM, 10:30 AM, 11 AM, 11:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 2 PM, 2:30 PM and 3 PM. Tickets start at $10 per device. Visit DMPA.org to learn more. Des Moines Metro Opera’s (DMMO) Virtual Concert Series continues next month with Zachary James on Broadway, which premieres Friday, March 19 at 7:30pm (CST). desmoinesmetroopera.org/broadway or by calling the DMMO Box Office at (515) 961-6221. Civic Music Association presents the next offering in its Play On Series. Enjoy the same strong benefits of great music, as they have presented for almost a century. Sat Mar 27, enjoy the free concert of The Real Ambassadors in the Louis Armstrong House, New York City. This livestream happens at 7:00 PM, and is sponsored by G. David (dec.) & Trudy Holman Hurd. https://civicmusic.org/play-on/



Exhibitions/Tours

“Compelling Ground: Landscapes, Environments, and Peoples of Iowa” is open now through July 23 at the Brunnier Art Museum in Ames, IA. Exhibition features art and installations from nineteen artists inspired by Iowa’s landscape. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum Des Moines Art Center, in the Anna K. Meredith Gallery through May 23, 2021. The Path to Paradise: Judith Schaechter’s Stained-Glass Art is the first survey and major scholarly assessment of this groundbreaking artist’s 37-year career. Human/Nature: An Exhibition Inspired by the Art of Judith Schaechter, in the John Brady Print Gallery. Artist Judith Schaechter worked with Curatorial Manager Laura Burkhalter to choose work from the Art Center’s collection by artists who inspire her or which contains thematic connections to her masterful glass constructions. https://www.desmoinesartcenter.org/exhibitions/current The Grinnell College Museum of Art is open by appointment, Tue thru Sat, noon to 5 pm. Visitors who need to schedule a visit on Mondays or mornings, please Director Lesley Wright, wrightl@grinnell.edu. Also contact Lesley Wright if you want to come with a group. https://www.grinnell.edu/life-grinnell/arts-culture/museum/exhibitions Terrace Hill Opens for Tours, are available by reservation. Tours are at 10:30 and 12:00, Tuesday – Saturday. Please call 515-242-5841 to make a reservation.



Celebrate Iowa’s History Month this March

Iowa’s Department of Cultural Affairs celebrates wide-ranging themes in the state’s history, from the Iowa History 101 series (include Inkpaduta, Emir Abd El-Kader, The Cherry Sisters, and Donna Reed), the Iowa History Book Club featuring legendary historian Dorothy Schwieder’s “Iowa: The Middle Land,” and a new exhibition exploring more than 13,000 years of history with artifacts. Information is available at iowaculture.gov



Cultural Lifelong Learning

JJ Gaffers – Award-winning hot glass artist Jesse Bogenrief leads COVID-safe workshops for those interested in learning about glass blowing. This studio is conveniently located in Mainfram Studios, 900 Keo Way, Des Moines. Jesse’s expertise encourages students from 7 to 87 to expand their creative horizons. https://www.jjgaffers.com/classes



This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –



11:00 AM – Jonathan Reed researches and gathers incredible photographs to tell the history of Iowa’s only natural lakes in his historical marvel, “Lost Resorts of the Iowa Great Lakes.” Jonathan leads a lively conversation sharing glimpses into a book that will enchant any and all who have experienced the wonder of this destination worthy collection of lakes.

“Jonathan M. Reed takes readers on a deep, graceful dive into the waters of history, using a flood of photographs and a bounty of thirst-quenching research and writing to quench a shared thirst for knowledge about this incredible water wonderland.” -The Culture Buzz

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Book/Okoboji-and-the-IOWA-GREAT-LAKES-history-books-by-Jonathan-Reed-240055919810415/



11:18 AM – Poet Kyle McCord reads “The Soft Machinery of the Dark” from one of his several published collections.

www.kylemccord.com



11:19 AM – Iowa poet John D. Thompson reads “Railroad Expansion in Iowa: Is Everybody in Iowa on Board with This?” from his new collection, “Iowa Poems 175” celebrating Iowa’s 175th year since statehood.

https://www.amazon.sg/Iowa-Poems-175-Observe-Birthday/dp/173286652X



11:22 AM – The gifted songstress Jen Chapin shares “Paris,” a track from her Five Songs EP.

www.jenchapin.com



11:25 AM – Brian Frankish is a producer and production manager for many Hollywood films. In the late 1980s, he helped guide the making of “Field of Dreams.” Fate brought him back to Iowa in 2009 with the filming of “The Crazies” in Lenox, Iowa. Listen as Brian recounts his time in Iowa, and Iowa’s impact on him as a filmmaker.

“Brian Frankish recently was recognized for his work in the film industry through the DGA, which honored him with the Frank Capra Award. His ties to Iowa are strong, and he has shared a great deal in helping elevate the film industry in our state.” – The Culture Buzz



11:40 AM – Professor and author Katy Swalwell gives us a glimpse into her wonderful exploration of Iowa’s history of women in “Amazing Iowa Women.” Katy has taken her readers on an alphabetical journey, revealing a rich history of women’s contributions to making Iowa a better state.

“(Katy) Swalwell takes readers on a marvelous exploration to better understand, know and appreciate some of the amazing women who truly did make Iowa great.” -The Culture Buzz

https://www.raygunsite.com/pages/search-results-page?q=katy+swalwell



12:00 PM – International public speaker, community catalyst and author Terry Rich chats about one of his new books, “The $80 Billion Gamble,” an engrossing, deep-dive into how the largest attempted internal swindle of America’s lottery system was uncovered by Terry and his team at Iowa Lottery. Terry energizes the conversation with his firsthand and gathered narrative of this amazing story.

www.terryspeaks.com



12:12 PM – Iowa poet John D. Thompson talks about his new collection, “Iowa Poems 175,” celebrating Iowa’s 175th year since statehood. John shares how this collection came into being, and, thorugh his obvious passion for poetry and Iowa, we are drawn to another exceptional collection celebrating our home state.

https://www.amazon.sg/Iowa-Poems-175-Observe-Birthday/dp/173286652X



12:24 PM – Iowa poet John D. Thompson reads “The Wave” from his new collection, “Iowa Poems 175” celebrating Iowa’s 175th year since statehood.



12:26 PM – New York Times, USA Today, and Publishers Weekly bestselling author Joel Rosenberg sparks a lively conversation about his almost prescient storytelling abilities, and how deep understanding of global trends helps him seem like a “modern-day Nostradamus” (U.S. News & World Report). His new novel, “The Beirut Protocol : A Marcus Ryker Series Political and Military Action Thriller: (Book 4),” is another gem and will captivate.

“THE BEIRUT PROTOCOL is a great next read for any lover of military and political thrillers and fans of authors like Steve Berry. Its tension and suspense will have readers on the edge of their seats, immersed in the action and turning pages to keep up with the plot’s swift unfolding.”

– BookTrib

https://joelrosenberg.com/



12:41 PM – The Culture Buzz truly loves sharing the musical artistry of Susan Werner whenever it can, and this snarky gem, “What Did You Do to Your Face,” will put a smile on yours.

www.susanwerner.com



12:44 PM – The new issue of Iowa History Journal is available – subscriptions are highly recommended – as John Pregler chats about the first of his two-part series on Abraham Lincoln, “Locating Lincoln.” This story reveals nine days of Lincoln’s life that historians previously had not accounted for, and much time in Iowa was part of that time.

www.iowahistoryjournal.com



Check out the Month of Sundays posts at this Facebook site. Thanks to Covid Recovery Iowa, a program with a wealth of ways to help, you will find resources, inspiration and more. https://www.facebook.com/covidrecoveryIowa



Beaverdale Books offers curbside service, or delivery service. Updated hours: Sun/Mon: CLOSED; Tue – Fri: 10:00 – 5:30; Sat: 10:00 – 5:00

http://beaverdalebooks.com/ 515-279-5400

Top Ten sellers in our store last month – see what everyone’s reading!

1. The Heart Hungers for Wildness, Diane Glass*

2. Coach Maury John’s Journey to the Pinnacle of College Hoops, Kris Kesterson*

3. The Boundless Compassion Journal, Joyce Rupp*

4. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

5. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson

6. The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, Heather McGhee

7. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker

8. Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019, Ibram X. Kendi

9. The Beekeeper of Aleppo, Christy Lefteri

10. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

*Iowa Author!



Ongoing conversations with Callista Gould always deliver useful information. So much any merging or established professional could use is in her book, which, as she says, is "Best. Graduation Gift. Ever." The book, The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career, is the perfect gift for that graduating daughter, son, grandchild, niece, nephew or good friend's or neighbor's child who never writes a thank you note.





As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences. ♦