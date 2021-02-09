The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Covid-19 pandemic persists. Be safe. Be considerate. Be compassionate. But, continue to be creative. Find ways to celebrate your thankfulness safely with family and friends.

– John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week

“And almost the hardest of all is learning to be a well of affection and not a fountain, to show them we love them, not when we feel like it, but when they do.” – Nan Fairbrother (1913-1971) in An English Year (1954). English writer and lecturer on landscape and land use. She was a Member of the UK Institute of Landscape Architects, now the Landscape Institute.



Bring a meal home for Valentine’s Day

Tangerine Food Company at Mainframe Studios: Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two – $85.00

You start with a tiny cheese and charcuterie plate, Our winter salad with ginger almond chutney and winter citrus,Hand-made cheese ravioli with pesto and parmesan, Braised Short Ribs with Polenta, Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Tart. Available for pickup or delivery. https://tangerinefoodco.square.site/



“Support a Local Business” tips of the week:

6 ways to support small businesses: Write a positive review; tell your friends & family; follow them on social media; engage with their posts; give them a shout out; sign up for their newsletter. Cost to do this: $0.00. Tangerine Foods at Mainframe Studios. A great local business ready to give you more time with your family and friends. Get on Cherry’s mailing list and receive random updates about “popup” dining opportunities… even take a meal home. tangerinefoodco.square.site.



Cultural exploration opportunities

Stephens Auditorium, managed by VenuWorks, is presenting SLEEP SQUAD, a family-friendly, interactive, virtual theater experience that turns your home into a rocket ship to launch kids into their dreams. Featuring brand new, unique, kid-driven comedy and music, this world premiere on-demand production creates a new kind of bedtime ritual for kids age 4-12.

Virtual show dates are Feb 4-21, 2021. Performances are available starting at 6pm Central for the show date purchased and can be viewed any number of times for 14 days thereafter. On demand family passes will be available to the general public at https://www.stellartickets.com/events/sleep-squad-and-stephens-auditorium/a-virtual-theatre-experience.

SLEEP SQUAD is brought to you by the “masterfully hilarious” Story Pirates, “some of the best creators and performers in kids’ media today” (Sirius XM). And it’s more than an on-demand evening of entertainment; it’s a one-of-a-kind experience that leaps off the screen to create performance-like, immersive family fun right at home.

Civic Music Association provides the same strong threads of great music as thy have for almost a century, just now through virtual means. Enjoy their upcoming offerings through the new Play On Series. https://civicmusic.org/play-on/

Leaving Iowa and Stuart Little are the next two shows to be presented in repertory by the Des Moines Community Playhouse. Beginning Feb 19, these shows will be presented in the spacious confines, employing masking and social distancing, of the mainstage theater. The shows also will be offered streaming. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/

The 32nd Annual (first virtual) AMES TOWN & GOWN MUSICALE. Sat Feb 20, 2021 at 7:30 pm (Central Time). FREE TO THE PUBLIC. View through our website – www.amestownandgown.org. The Ames Town & Gown Musicale, a special event featuring some of the most talented and generous musicians of central Iowa. Town & Gown’s artistic director Paula Forrest produced the first Musicale in 1990 to highlight and celebrate the exceptional talent of our community. The Musicale is now a beloved yearly tradition.

Des Moines Young Artists Theatre pairs experienced performers with emerging performers for a unique performance experience that will also raise funds for their programming and operations. “Duets” matches one rising star with one veteran performer, a slate of duos sure to captivate and inspire. This event, under the musical direction of Francine Griffith and direction of Charissa Hamel, airs Fri Feb 26 through DMYAT.org and DMYAT’s social platforms. https://www.dmyat.org/duets-2021

Iowa Stage Theatre Company, central Iowa’s home for award-winning theater that inspires, enlightens and entertains, is announcing a three-show virtual season in the spring of 2021. Three shows will be presented on the streaming platform Broadway On Demand. They are:

Bright Half Life by Tanya Barfield (March) is the story of the relationship between two women that spans love, children, skydiving and illness, told in a creative and fluid style that keeps the audience guessing.

The Agitators by Mat Smart (April) tells the story of the decades long friendship between Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony, their partnership and falling out.

Exit Strategy by Ike Holter (May) looks at the faculty and staff of an inner-city high school as they fight the system and each other to keep it open.

Full information at https://www.iowastage.org/post/iowa-stage-theatre-company-presents-virtual-season

The Des Moines Symphony is committed to bringing a continuous schedule of performance opportunities, virtually, as they weather the pandemic while continuing to enhance our community through world-class, award-winning programming. Check out the lineup at https://www.dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/

Des Moines Performing Arts Announces New Virtual Performances for Wellmark Family Series – Families Invited to Enjoy Three Creative Journeys as part of the organization’s popular Wellmark Family Series. The three virtual experiences are designed to be interactive and encourage families to learn together while safely at home. The programs were developed within the last ten months in response to the needs of children and families to have joyful, arts-based interactions during the pandemic. “Quarantine has tested us all, especially families with young children,” said DMPA Education Manager, Karoline Myers. “The Wellmark Family Series has always been about providing opportunities for families to spend quality time together and to create lasting memories. These innovative virtual experiences, brought to us from artists around the world, continue that tradition while meeting the unique needs of families at this moment.” Visit DMPA.org to learn more.

MOUNTAIN GOAT MOUNTAIN. Sat Feb 20 – Sunday, March 7, 2021 (any time of your family’s choosing). Tickets start at $10 per device. Families are invited to enjoy a screen-free, virtual theater adventure direct from Australia.

UNIVERSITY OF WONDER & IMAGINATION. Fri, Mar 19 – Sun Mar 21, 2021 (LIVE)

Hour-Long performances at 10 AM, 10:30 AM, 11 AM, 11:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 2 PM, 2:30 PM and 3 PM. Tickets start at $10 per device. Hogwarts meets virtual escape room in this interactive, visually-stunning Zoom performance. The University of Wonder & Imagination, presented by Belfast based theatre company Cahoots NI, is now enrolling students of all ages and magical abilities. The decisions made by the audience during the event will shape each unique experience.



This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –



11:00 AM – New York Times bestselling author David Arnold delivers a fantastic immersion into a futuristic alternative with “The Electric Kingdom.” David shares this captivating story’s evolution, providing glimpses into a book that is getting lots of award consideration.

“An intricate piece of high-concept sci-fi . . . carried by crystalline prose, which echoes like poetry, towards a genuinely astonishing and moving conclusion. Accessible, sophisticated, and immensely satisfying.” —Booklist (STARRED review)

http://davidarnoldbooks.com/



11:16 AM – “Beloved Beasts: Fighting for Life in an Age of Extinction” is the brilliant and thought-provoking new book by Michelle Nijhuis. Michelle weaves her bounty of experience as a science writer with a gift for prose in delivering a wonderfully crafted journey into understanding the importance of our environment and its inhabitants.

“An engrossing history of conservation and its accomplishments…Compassionate yet realistic and candid throughout, Nijhuis makes a significant contribution to the literature on environmentalism.” – Kirkus (starred review)

https://michellenijhuis.com/



11:32 AM – Previewing the next Des Moines Playhouse live performance, director Peter Dean chats about the delightful road trip comedy, “Leaving Iowa,” opening Fri Feb 19. Peter shares a little bit about the production, sure to be a perfect escape as we slog our ways out of winter. Social distancing and masks in the theatre, with a virtual option available. Either way, enjoy.

www.dmplayhouse.com



11:44 AM – The First Amendment has been bludgeoned, elevated and otherwise used by many in supporting their rights for free speech. Scholar and author Ian Rosenberg writes with a lyrical clarity in his “The Fight for Free Speech,” a powerful and illuminating study of ten cases to help the reader best understand the concept of free speech.

“Essential reading for journalists, political activists, and ordinary citizens alike.” ~Kirkus Reviews

(Starred Review)

https://www.thefightforfreespeech.com/



12:00 PM – Writer/director Charlie Griak and star Megan Hensley take a moment from their busy post-production schedule to share insights into their feature film, “Nina of the Woods.” Getting plenty of attention in major film festivals, Charlie and Megan share insights about the process, and the special bond established by crew and cast to create this masterful supernatural thriller. Check out the movie’s trailer on their website, and discover where you can rent this film.

“An actress’ role becomes an unexplained adventure into Mother Nature’s Abyss.”

www.ninaofthewoods.com



12:21 PM – Jennifer Brockpahler of the Ames Community Arts Council shares information about their first virtual “Business of Art Conference.” Previous conferences have received praise from participating artists as they build their ancillary skills to better support their core business: their artistry. Check out the slate of excellent presenters awaiting creatives seeking to enhance their chances for success.

http://www.amesart.org/



12:32 PM – Project developer Courageous Fire provides an overview about an important awareness and action event, “Birth through Ascension,” livestreaming on Feb 20. Listen as Courageous shares insights into why the problems of domestic violence have profound impacts on every part of a community, and why we all need to be informed and proactive.

https://www.facebook.com/CourageousFire/



12:43 PM – Deborah Dish Moore is the Editor-in-Chief of the Posen Library of Jewish Culture and Civilization, and leads a lively introspection of the vast array of information, research and worldly culture offered through this free resource. The conversation wanders from history to bagels, and Deborah’s enthusiasm will encourage anyone to take a look at this incredible offering.

https://www.posenlibrary.com/frontend/node/1



Cultural nuggets –

Check out the Month of Sundays posts at this Facebook site. Thanks to Covid Recovery Iowa, a program with a wealth of ways to help, you will find resources, inspiration and more. https://www.facebook.com/covidrecoveryIowa



Beaverdale Books offers curbside service, or delivery service. Updated hours: Sun/Mon: CLOSED; Tue – Fri: 10:00 – 5:30; Sat: 10:00 – 5:00 http://beaverdalebooks.com/ 515-279-5400

Top Ten sellers in our store last month – see what everyone’s reading!

1. Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age, Sanjay Gupta

2. Coach Maury John’s Journey to the Pinnacle of College Hoops, Kris Kesterson*

3. California Calling, Martin McGrane*

4. Bess the Barn, Elizabeth Gilbert Bedia*

5. Classic Restaurants of Des Moines and Their Recipes, Darcy Dougherty Maulsby*

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

7. The Heart Hungers for Wildness, Diane Glass*

8. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson

9. A Wealth of Pigeons: A Cartoon Collection, Steve Martin

10. This Is Your Time, Ruby Bridges

*Iowa Author!



Ongoing conversations with Callista Gould always deliver useful information. So much any merging or established professional could use is in her book, which, as she says, is “Best. Graduation Gift. Ever.” The book, The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career, is the perfect gift for that graduating daughter, son, grandchild, niece, nephew or good friend’s or neighbor’s child who never writes a thank you note. Check out https://cultureandmanners.com/ to get a copy for someone you care about.





PERFORMING & VISUAL ARTS plus Other Cultural Consideration

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAPTheatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater – www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

TheatreMidwest – www.theatremidwest.org; Facebook: TheatreMidwest

Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre



AUDITIONS:

Des Moines Community Playhouse. No auditions are currently scheduled. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/volunteer/audition/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. No auditions are currently scheduled, but you can add your name to their audition notice list at https://www.iowastage.org/audition Theatre Midwest. No auditions are currently scheduled, but you can check their audition page regularly for upcoming opportunities at https://www.theatremidwest.org/auditions.html



Cultural Engagement Opportunities:

Check with galleries, organizations, destinations you frequented before the pandemic. Many are producing creative and unique ways to engage again…get your cultural fix.

Nocé has instigated strict COVID protocols while launching live music at its destination-worthy venue – check out the schedule and find a time to savor the sublime setting and national-caliber music. https://www.nocedsm.com/ Civic Music Association announces its 2020-2021 Season. Check it out. https://civicmusic.org/concerts/ The Des Moines Symphony will present an appealing series of concert experiences. Check for details. https://www.dmsymphony.org/



Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/



Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. Included is an archive library of favorite interviews. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column provides insights into Central Iowa’s theatre. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: http://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. http://www.dmcityview.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. https://dsmmagazine.com/culturecast/ ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Art Beacon Des Moines is Central Iowa’s home for promoting the visual arts. Our calendar of events highlights exhibitions, art talks and calls for art. Subscribe to the Art Beacon Weekly, our online newsletter filled with links to the latest art happenings. Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. http://artbeacondesmoines.com/ 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com



Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Broadlawns Psychiatric Urgent Care: (515) 282-2200

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349



As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences. ♦