Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Covid-19 pandemic persists. Be safe. Be considerate. Be compassionate. But, continue to be creative. Find ways to celebrate your thankfulness safely with family and friends.

“Peace… comes within the souls of men when they realize their relationship, their oneness, with the universe and all its powers, and when they realize that at the center of the Universe dwells Wakan-Tanka, and that this center is really everywhere, it is within each of us.” –Black Elk (Hehaka Sapa), Oglala Lakota



6 ways to support small businesses: Write a positive review; tell your friends & family; follow them on social media; engage with their posts; give them a shout out; sign up for their newsletter. Cost to do this: $0.00. Tangerine Foods at Mainframe Studios. A great local business ready to give you more time with your family and friends. Get on Cherry’s mailing list and receive random updates about “popup” dining opportunities… even take a meal home. tangerinefoodco.square.site.



Nickel and Dimed by Joan Holden. The next Fresh Produce Concert Reading by Theatre Midwest, free online event Jan 30 (7:30 PM with Talk-back to follow), Jan 31 (2:00 PM). Register in advance. https://www.theatremidwest.org/



11:00 AM – Iowa History Journal publisher Michael Swanger returns to the show to share insights into the first issue of 2021, now available. Robert Morris Sr., the Amish school controversy, crinoids and more fill another great issue of Iowa’s historical storytelling best.

www.iowahistoryjournal.com



11:17 AM – Julie Carrick Dalton’s debut “Waiting for the Night Song” has been receiving well-deserved praise for Julie’s captivating mystery that folds friendship, the environment and intrigue into a great read. Julie shares glimpses into this story and how it evolved into such a great book.

“Smart and searingly passionate…an illuminating snapshot of nature, betrayal and sacrifices set in the evocative New Hampshire wilderness.” – Kim Michele Richardson, award-winning author of The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek

https://juliecarrickdalton.com/



11:30 AM – Dr. Daryl Gioffre’s passion is apparent in this compelling interview about embracing his fool-proof plan to kick sugar cravings and stress eating in his exceptional life resource book, “Get Off Your Sugar.” Listen as Dr. Gioffre provides key elements about his strategies.

“Dr. Gioffre’s GET OFF YOUR SUGAR program proves that you don’t have to suffer to be in the best health of your life. He is a life changer, with incredible knowledge of longevity nutrition and ways to combat inflammation. I feel confident he helps add years to one’s life.” – Ryan Seacrest

https://www.getoffyouracid.com/



11:43 AM – In a compelling collection of expressive creativity, Amy Friedman ventures onto the national scene with “Dream Catchers,” a POPS the Club Anthology of cathartic creations by youth impacted by mass incarceration. Amy shares the startling statistic that one in fourteen youth has experienced and incarcerated parent. This inspiring and enlightening collection of poems, stories, and artwork helps bring this situation to light.

“The POPS anthologies are examples of the transformation possible in all wounds, making them wombs of new life, energy, and dreams, instead of tombs of the dead things we tend to carry when we don’t let them go.” – Luis J. Rodriguez, author Always Running, Carl Sandburg Literary Award Winner and Poet Laureate of Los Angeles, 2014

http://outofthewoodspress.com/



12:00 PM – Joe Van Haecke has forged a strong career in teaching and improv performance, and now parlays his skills and experience into a sharing opportunity to benefit others, Inspire Me Mr V. Listen as Joe gives some practical tips in why gaining improv skills will benefit anyone who works or interacts with the public or others.

“(Joe) Van Haecke brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to share with anyone wise enough to welcome him to enhance their opportunities to succeed.” – The Culture Buzz

https://inspirememrv.com/



12:19 PM – Kevin Harrington, an Original Shark on ABC-TV’s Shark Tank, invited 30 of North America’s top financial planners to share success strategies in his new book, “Build Wealth Like a Shark.” Jeff Busbee is Iowa’s only financial planner Harrington included, and Jeff shares tips and his experience working with Harrington in this must-read gem on financial planning.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-busbee-cfp%C2%AE-b75ba116/



12:38 PM – Rick and Jim Autry co-authored an impressive book, “Everyday Virtues: Classic Tales to Read with Kids.” His lively conversation covers the history and development of this book, a rare treat for sharing with young and emerging readers. Thoroughly researched and meticulously crafted, the Autrys have forged a modern classic sure to become a dog-eared regular read for parents and grandparents with their young charges.

“What a wonderful way to introduce and open a conversation on the essential elements of good character. Well done.” -Kathleen Turner, actor and activist

http://www.rickautry.com/



12:58 PM – Poet Freddy Niagara Fonseca reads “Tango in Buenos Aires” from his new collection, “The Bomb That Blew Up God.”

https://fonseca-poems.org/



Check out the Month of Sundays posts at this Facebook site. Thanks to Covid Recovery Iowa, a program with a wealth of ways to help, you will find resources, inspiration and more. https://www.facebook.com/covidrecoveryIowa



Beaverdale Books offers curbside service, or delivery service. Our new hours starting Sun Nov 1:

Sun: Noon – 4:00; Mon-Fri: – 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Sat: 10:00 – 5:00.

http://beaverdalebooks.com/ 515-279-5400

Top Ten sellers in our store last month – see what everyone’s reading!

1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

3. The Heart Hungers for Wildness, Diane Glass*

4. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson

5. The Vanishing Half, Britt Bennett

6. The White Man Who Stayed, James A. Autry *

7. Classic Restaurants of Des Moines and Their Recipes, Darcy Dougherty Maulsby*

8. The Best of Me, David Sedaris

9. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline

10. Daylight, David Baldacci

*Iowa Author!



Ongoing conversations with Callista Gould always deliver useful information. So much any merging or established professional could use is in her book, which, as she says, is “Best. Graduation Gift. Ever.” The book, The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career, is the perfect gift for that graduating daughter, son, grandchild, niece, nephew or good friend’s or neighbor’s child who never writes a thank you note. Check out https://cultureandmanners.com/ to get a copy for someone you care about.





PERFORMING & VISUAL ARTS plus Other Cultural Consideration

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

AUDITIONS:

Des Moines Community Playhouse. Virtual auditions will be held for the next two COVID-19 protocol live productions, which will be run in repertory. Audition videos must be submitted to the Playhouse by Mon Jan 4, 2021, 6:00 PM (auditions may be submitted prior to this date). Full instructions on their website. Stuart Little performance dates Feb 26 – Mar 14, 2021. Cast needs: 1-2 M, 1-2 W, 1-2 B, 1-2 G. Leaving Iowaperformance dates Feb. 19-Mar. 21, 2021. Cast Needs: 3 M ages 18-60, 3 W ages 18-60. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/volunteer/audition/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. No auditions are currently scheduled, but you can add your name to their audition notice list at https://www.iowastage.org/audition Theatre Midwest. No auditions are currently scheduled, but you can check their audition page regularly for upcoming opportunities at https://www.theatremidwest.org/auditions.html



Cultural Engagement Opportunities:

Check with galleries, organizations, destinations you frequented before the pandemic. Many are producing creative and unique ways to engage again…get your cultural fix.

Nocé has instigated strict COVID protocols while launching live music at its destination-worthy venue – check out the schedule and find a time to savor the sublime setting and national-caliber music. https://www.nocedsm.com/ Civic Music Association announces its 2020-2021 Season. Check it out. https://civicmusic.org/concerts/ The Des Moines Symphony will present an appealing series of concert experiences. Check for details. https://www.dmsymphony.org/



The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

