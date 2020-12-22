Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

The Covid-19 pandemic persists. Be safe. Be considerate. Be compassionate. But, continue to be creative. Find ways to celebrate your thankfulness safely with family and friends.

Quote of the Week

“If all the year were playing holidays,

To sport would be as tedious as to work.”

– Williams Shakespeare (1564-1616), Prince Henry in Henry IV, Part 1



Tangerine Foods at Mainframe Studios. A great local business ready to give you more time with your family and friends. Christmas/Holiday for pick-up/delivery on Dec 24. Check out their new online store; tangerinefoodco.square.site.



Support an Iowa consumable provider.

A recent interview with the incomparable and inspirational Darcy Maulsby recently yielded a great sidebar conversation. She shared a short-list of great Iowa small food providers that will make taste buds salivate. Give the gift of Iowa farm fresh foods awaits the culinary gifter. Here is a list from Iowa’s Storyteller, a self-proclaimed ‘farm girl’ who loves sharing such information with others:

Feddersen USA Wagyu beef. What makes a superior steak? The Feddersen family of Anthon, Iowa, keeps their cattle on feed for two years, significantly longer than traditional cattle production, to produce extraordinary marbling. In the hierarchy of beef, Wagyu’s superior marbling/ “Our goal is to produce the best-tasting, 100% Wagyu beef,” said Brad Feddersen, who has raised Wagyu cattle with his family since 1997. https://ilovewagyu.com/. Pammel Park Coffee. Matt and Naomi Hupton from Madison County have been roasting small batches of exceptional coffees since 2018 on their Century Farm southwest of Winterset, just down the road from Pammel State Park. Every batch is prepared with precision to showcase each coffee’s unique attributes and flavor profile, honoring Madison County attractions, such as the Roseman Bridge Blend. https://pammelparkcoffee.com/. Maytag Blue Cheese. Iowa’s dairy industry boasts one of America’s distinctive cheeses. The Maytag Dairy Farm near Newton started making blue cheese in October 1941 and has built a national following ever since. https://maytagdairyfarms.com/. Deal’s Orchard Hard Cider. The Deal family from Jefferson hand picks and selects a special blend of apples from their orchards to press into cider. The fresh cider is then fermented. The keg or hand bottle hard cider comes in flavors which include Original, Blackberry, Raspberry, Peach, and Limited-Edition Pear. http://dealsorchard.com/hard-cider/ Early Morning Harvest grains and flours. When you’re ready to bake, why not use Iowa-grown grains and flour? Early Morning Harvest near Panora is a small, diversified, family farm that sells flours made from certified organic cereal grains (wheat, rye, buckwheat, and corn meal) raised on their farm. Earl Hafner, his son, Jeff, and their team also grow vegetables in an aquaponics greenhouse and raise pastured poultry for egg production. “Our highest priority is caring for our land and animals so that the food we grow and offer to our community is fresh and healthy,” says Earl Hafner, who received the prestigious 2018 Practical Farmers of Iowa Sustainable Agriculture Achievement Award. https://earlymorningharvest.com/



Virtual cultural exploration opportunity

Science Center of Iowa – Noon Year’s Eve 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Family event. Don’t forget that the SUE the T. rex exhibit is there only through Jan 10, 2021. https://www.sciowa.org/programs-and-events/event-calendar/?date=2020-12-31 Des Moines Symphony continues its New Year’s Eve Pops tradition, albeit virtually, with what promises to be a uniquely memorable evening. https://www.dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/a-virtual-new-year-s-eve-celebration/



This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –



11:00 AM – Multi-faceted creative and community engager Diane Glass shares insights into the release of her new poetry collection, “The Heart Hungers for Wildness.” This masterfully written and conceived collection will resonate with its readers, providing many moments of thoughtful solace. Diane provides engaging pieces about the gathering of a wonderful mix of her poetry for this book.

https://dianeeglass.com/



11:11 AM – Diane Glass reads “Soup Saves the World” from her new collection, “The Heart Hungers for Wildness.”



11:13 AM – Iowa author Joseph LeValley, building on his growing national reputation as a thriller writer, chats about his newest novel, now with pre-order incentives to purchase in advance of its March release date. “The Third Side of Murder” brings the next Tony Harrington thriller.

“(Joseph) LeValley gives us a wonderful new protagonist through which we will savor each delectable page of his adventures. Tony Harrington has an appeal that draws into this newest novel, ‘The Third Side of Murder,’ as LeValley takes on global adventures.”

https://www.josephlevalley.com/index.html



11:27 AM – Masterful writer, researcher and advocate Rachel Holmes delivers “Sylvia Pankhurst: Natural Born Rebel,” a cornerstone to understanding and holding in awe Sylvia Pankhurst, one of the world’s most dynamic and important historical figures. Anyone’s knowledge is incomplete without knowing about Pankhurst, and your bible on her life is given to us in exquisite and exhilarating fashion by Rachel.

“Magnificent . . . Richly textured with historical details, crackling with the vibrant personalities of major and minor figures, and interspersed with clear-eyed, incisive analyses of Pankhurst’s character and actions, this is a flat-out fabulous biography. History buffs will be mesmerized.” – Publishers Weekly (starred review)

https://www.bloomsbury.com/us/sylvia-pankhurst-9781408880418/



11:53 AM – Jen Chapin’s “Paris” from her EP FIVE SONGS.

https://jenchapin.com/



11:57 AM – A regular contributor to this show, Salvatore Marici reads “Appetizer for Two” from his collection, “Swish Swirl & Sniff,” one of the many exceptional offerings from the masterful Ice Cube Press here in Iowa. This publisher is an excellent resource to fill the wish lists of all avid readers.

https://icecubepress.com/



12:00 PM – Beth Kolbiner’s conversation speaks volumes beyond her parents’ dedicated efforts in assembling the most comprehensive listing of its kind in “So to Speak: 11,000 Expressions that Will Knock Your Socks Off.” This delightful, informative and marvelously categorized compendium of phrases also includes games and much more to engage families, friends and colleagues in the delightful and quirky phrases that our daily lives are peppered with.

“So to Speak is an embarrassment of riches: thousands of expressions sorted into logical categories that wind up juxtaposing familiar phrases so that they glimmer with a new sheen. The result is an invitation to cavort with some of the English language’s most eccentric characters, which one can do simply by browsing or by playing the games outlined in the book. Either way—any way—it’s a very good time.” —Emily Brewster, senior editor and lexicographer at Merriam-Webster

https://sotospeakbook.com/



12:17 PM – New York Times bestselling author Brad Taylor parlays his extensive experience and worldly background as an Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel into a captivating series of thrillers. He shares insights about his newest offering, “American Traitor,” another sure to keep fans of this genre completely engaged.

Series protagonist Pike Logan must divert two world powers from engaging in a major conflict that could ignite a new world war in this “solid suspenser” (Booklist) that includes “a memorable cast, powerful action scenes, and authentic tradecraft.” (PW)

https://bradtaylorbooks.com/



12:30 PM – With attention-grabbing content and guides as bold as its title, Lyndsay Powers’ new book, “You Can’t F*ck Up Your Kids” is the ultimate judgement-free guide to stress-free parenting. When you mix a skilled writer able to convey her research and personal experience about parenting into this life resource gem, the results are masterfully condensed into an easy-to-access book brim-full of helpful information for the parent or grandparent needing guidance and encouragement in the rearing of children. Listen as Lindsay shares some great tips and hints of what her book contains.

“This new bible of anxiety-free child-rearing is a friendly call to arms to stop the judgment and, even more powerfully, to stop the self-flagellation. I am so grateful that this wonderful book exists.” – Susannah Cahalan, New York Times bestselling author of Brain on Fire

https://noshameparenting.com/



12:45 PM – The incomparable musician Susan Werner releases her newest album, FLYOVER COUNTRY, and takes a few minutes out of her creative schedule to chat about its creation. Few artists can fill songs with wit, wisdom and irresistible content like Susan.

“One of the most innovative songwriters working today.” – Chicago Tribune

“If your music collection lacks any of Susan Werner’s musical magic, it is but a shade of what it could be. Add ‘Flyover Country’ to further explore the lyricism, musicality and wit of Werner.”

– The Culture Buzz

www.susanwerner.com



Check out the Month of Sundays posts at this Facebook site. Thanks to Covid Recovery Iowa, a program with a wealth of ways to help, you will find resources, inspiration and more. https://www.facebook.com/covidrecoveryIowa



Beaverdale Books offers curbside service, or delivery service. Our new hours starting Sun Nov 1:

Sun: Noon – 4:00; Mon-Fri: – 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Sat: 10:00 – 5:00.

http://beaverdalebooks.com/ 515-279-5400

Top Ten sellers in our store last month – see what everyone’s reading!

1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama

2. Benny’s True Colors, Norene Paulson*

3. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson

4. The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food: A Cookbook, Marcus Samuelsson

5. The White Man Who Stayed, James A. Autry*

6. Iowa State Parks: A Century of Stewardship 1920-2020, Rebecca Conard*

7. Classic Restaurants of Des Moines and Their Recipes, Darcy Dougherty Maulsby*

8. One Life, Megan Rapinoe

9. The Heart Hungers for Wildness, Diane Glass*

10. Hello Iowa, Mary Gordon*

*Iowa Author!



Callista Gould's book, The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career, is the perfect gift for that graduating daughter, son, grandchild, niece, nephew or good friend's or neighbor's child who never writes a thank you note. Check out https://cultureandmanners.com/ to get a copy for someone you care about.





Check with galleries, organizations, destinations you frequented before the pandemic. Many are producing creative and unique ways to engage again…get your cultural fix.

Nocé has instigated strict COVID protocols while launching live music at its destination-worthy venue – check out the schedule and find a time to savor the sublime setting and national-caliber music. https://www.nocedsm.com/ Civic Music Association announces its 2020-2021 Season. Check it out. https://civicmusic.org/concerts/ The Des Moines Symphony will present an appealing series of concert experiences. Check for details. https://www.dmsymphony.org/



The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/



The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region.

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. Included is an archive library of favorite interviews. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column provides insights into Central Iowa’s theatre. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: http://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. http://www.dmcityview.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. https://dsmmagazine.com/culturecast/ ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Art Beacon Des Moines is Central Iowa’s home for promoting the visual arts. Our calendar of events highlights exhibitions, art talks and calls for art. Subscribe to the Art Beacon Weekly, our online newsletter filled with links to the latest art happenings. Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. http://artbeacondesmoines.com/ 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org



As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences. ♦