The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Covid-19 pandemic persists. Be safe. Be considerate. Be compassionate. But, continue to be creative. Find ways to celebrate your thankfulness safely with family and friends.

– John Busbee for The Culture Buzz



Quote of the Week

“Art is not a thing: it is a way.” – Elbert Hubbard (1856-1915) American writer, publisher, artist, and philosopher. Raised in Hudson, Illinois, he had early success as a traveling salesman for the Larkin Soap Company.



“Support a Local Business” tips of the week:

6 ways to support small businesses: Write a positive review; tell your friends & family; follow them on social media; engage with their posts; give them a shout out; sign up for their newsletter. Cost to do this: $0.00. Tangerine Foods at Mainframe Studios. A great local business ready to give you more time with your family and friends. Currently offering 3 menus: Hanukkah; carry-out for Dec 11 pick-up/delivery; Christmas/Holiday for pick-up/delivery on Dec 24. Check out their new online store; tangerinefoodco.square.site.



Support an Iowa consumable provider.

A recent interview with the incomparable and inspirational Darcy Maulsby recently yielded a great sidebar conversation. She shared a short-list of great Iowa small food providers that will make taste buds salivate. Give the gift of Iowa farm fresh foods awaits the culinary gifter. Here is a list from Iowa’s Storyteller, a self-proclaimed ‘farm girl’ who loves sharing such information with others:

Feddersen USA Wagyu beef. What makes a superior steak? The Feddersen family of Anthon, Iowa, keeps their cattle on feed for two years, significantly longer than traditional cattle production, to produce extraordinary marbling. In the hierarchy of beef, Wagyu’s superior marbling/ “Our goal is to produce the best-tasting, 100% Wagyu beef,” said Brad Feddersen, who has raised Wagyu cattle with his family since 1997. https://ilovewagyu.com/. Pammel Park Coffee. Matt and Naomi Hupton from Madison County have been roasting small batches of exceptional coffees since 2018 on their Century Farm southwest of Winterset, just down the road from Pammel State Park. Every batch is prepared with precision to showcase each coffee’s unique attributes and flavor profile, honoring Madison County attractions, such as the Roseman Bridge Blend. https://pammelparkcoffee.com/. Maytag Blue Cheese. Iowa’s dairy industry boasts one of America’s distinctive cheeses. The Maytag Dairy Farm near Newton started making blue cheese in October 1941 and has built a national following ever since. https://maytagdairyfarms.com/. Deal’s Orchard Hard Cider. The Deal family from Jefferson hand picks and selects a special blend of apples from their orchards to press into cider. The fresh cider is then fermented. The keg or hand bottle hard cider comes in flavors which include Original, Blackberry, Raspberry, Peach, and Limited-Edition Pear. http://dealsorchard.com/hard-cider/ Early Morning Harvest grains and flours. When you’re ready to bake, why not use Iowa-grown grains and flour? Early Morning Harvest near Panora is a small, diversified, family farm that sells flours made from certified organic cereal grains (wheat, rye, buckwheat, and corn meal) raised on their farm. Earl Hafner, his son, Jeff, and their team also grow vegetables in an aquaponics greenhouse and raise pastured poultry for egg production. “Our highest priority is caring for our land and animals so that the food we grow and offer to our community is fresh and healthy,” says Earl Hafner, who received the prestigious 2018 Practical Farmers of Iowa Sustainable Agriculture Achievement Award. https://earlymorningharvest.com/



Virtual cultural exploration opportunity

Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre, www.cropera.org. PRESENTING: Schumann’s Dichterliebe – FREE. December 10, 2020 at 7 pm, youtube.com/cedarrapidsopera or cropera.org. Featuring Chris Carr, Tenor. The production was filmed at the historic Cedarmere estate in Roslyn Harbor, NY, which was the home of 19th century American poet and journalist William Cullen Bryant. Chris Carr grew up in Quasqueton (IA) and has been described as a “confident and energetic” performer with “warmth and beauty in his voice.” youtube.com/cedarrapidsopera Join me in remembering Christmas in a small town from long ago. RSVP: bbpassickauthor@comcast.net (watch for the Zoom video conferencing link that will be sent to your email address). 6:45 – Click on the Zoom link on Dec 17, 7:00 – Reading: “Christmas — 1931,” Gangster in Our Midst, winner of a 2019 Notable 100 Indie Book Award from Shelf Unbound book review magazine. 7:30-8:00 – Discussion. Gangster in Our Midst tells the chilling story of an Italian-American gangster who works for Chicago Kingpin Alphonse Capone, and shows up on main street of a small midwestern town (Fairbank, Iowa) in the 1920s—where he remains off and on for the next sixty years.



This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –



11:00 AM – More than a decade ago, Sam Koltinsky’s life took a turn down a road that not only would forever change his life, but change the world’s awareness of and appreciation for Jay N. “Ding” Darling. This iconic figure’s life continues to teach us lessons about ourselves and how to best share the planet. Sam provides an update that includes the developing vision of Drake University serving as home for the legacy of the Jay N. Darling Institute.

https://jayndarlinglegacycenter.org/



11:19 AM – Director of Marketing & Public Relations Megan Helmers shares updates and easy-to-connect information about how we can still savor the symphonic grandeur of the Des Moines Symphony. Their virtual programming continues, with many opportunities for behind-the-scenes revelations from Maestro Giunta. Get the information on how patrons can easily connect for a DM Symphony experience, even easy-to-follow tutorials about how to route their performances through your large screen TV for a maximum musical delight.

https://www.dmsymphony.org/



11:29 AM – Author and educator Rosalind Wiseman led a team to publish a parental resource, “The Distance Learning Playbook for Parents: How to Support Your Child’s Academic, Social, and Emotional Development in Any Setting.” Rosalind’s nationally recognized acumen in this field fills this guide with incredible ways that parents can help their children during this pandemic learning challenge, and beyond. She leads a lively, informative conversation that will appeal to anyone with children or grandchildren they want to educationally support.

https://culturesofdignity.com/



11:45 AM – Artistic Director Matt McIver shares information about Iowa Stage Theatre Company’s collaboration with Iowa Public Broadcasting as they present the televised production, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” Dec 19, 20, 24. This show was presented to packed houses a couple of seasons ago, and fans of the production are joyously awaiting its return.

“This production captures all of the heart and soul of the original Donna Reed and Jimmy Stewart classic film. It will bring an eye-moistening sentimental rush at the end, a visceral reward for allowing oneself to follow Clarence the Angel in his quest to save George Bailey.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.iowastage.org/wonderful-life



11:58 AM – Jim Autry reads a passage from “Choosing Gratitude 365 Days a Year,” which he co-authored with his wife, Sally Pederson.

https://www.jamesaautry.com/books



12:00 PM – Multi-faceted creative and community engager Diane Glass shares insights into the release of her new poetry collection, “The Heart Hungers for Wildness.” This masterfully written and conceived collection will resonate with its readers, providing many moments of thoughtful solace. Diane provides engaging pieces about the gathering of a wonderful mix of her poetry for this book.

https://dianeeglass.com/



12:10 PM – Diane Glass reads “What I Want to Remember” from her new poetry collection, “The Heart Hungers for Wildness.”



12:14 PM – Mary Potter Kenyon is a multi-talented creative, and shares her experience and understanding with others seeking their own paths to creativity…at whatever time in their lives they are. “Called to Be Creative: A Guide to Reigniting Your Creativity” is an encouraging guidebook to help find the inner stirrings that simply are awaiting to be fanned into fiery productivity. This book is now in audio format, and recently received an award.

“I devoured this book. Each chapter is filled with encouragement and inspiration. If you’re looking for something to feed your creative soul, this is it.” —Debbie Macomber, #1 New York Times bestselling author

https://marypotterkenyon.com/



12:30 PM – Robyn Anderson supports the work of COVID Iowa Recovery, including launching its popular series, “A Month of Sundays.” Drop into a lively conversation and meet one of our community’s difference-makers as she provides some glimpses into her efforts to help any and all cope with the challenges of this pandemic.

https://www.facebook.com/covidrecoveryIowa/



12:43 PM – Heidi McCrary’s “Chasing North Star” is her debut book, bringing a novel-meets-memoir appeal to her story. Listen as Heidi describes her journey in creating this compelling story that walks the line between fact and fiction.

“Chasing North Star is a poignant novel that beautifully captures the small-town childhood of four siblings trying to survive their mother’s frightening mental illness. The author sharply renders the generational impact of trauma by including shifts to the mother’s difficult past in wartime Germany.” ―Elise Schiller, author of Watermark

https://heidimccrary.net/



12:58 PM – A regular contributor to this show, Salvatore Marici reads “Relation” from his collection, “Swish Swirl & Sniff,” one of the many exceptional offerings from the masterful Ice Cube Press here in Iowa. This publisher is an excellent resource to fill the wish lists of all avid readers.

https://icecubepress.com/



Cultural nuggets –

The Des Moines Community Playhouse prepares for its holiday show, the next live theatre, socially distanced and with COVID protocols in place production, “Miracle on 34th Street.” This play, from Valentine Davies book by the same name, was adapted by Executive Director David Kilpatrick as a radio theatre performance with a live audience, harkening back to the days when this was commonly done. This show opens Dec 4. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/ Des Moines Metro Opera to present Virtual Holiday Concert on 12/18

The Merry & Bright Holiday Concert premieres online on Fri Dec 18 at 7pm (CST) and streams through Dec 31. This concert features 14 DMMO audience-favorite artists and members of the Heartland Youth Choir performing a selection of holiday tunes with an interactive online reception following the program. desmoinesmetroopera.org/holiday or by calling the DMMO Box Office at (515) 961-6221 It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Adapted by Joe Landry, Directed by Matthew McIver. 7:00 PM, Dec 19, 2:00 PM, Dec 20, 8:00 PM, Dec 24. Broadcast on Iowa Public Television. This collaboration between Iowa Stage Theatre Company and Iowa Public Television brings a critically acclaimed performance from 2018 back to audiences for an eagerly anticipated return. https://www.iowastage.org/wonderful-life Ames, Iowa – The Ames Community Arts Council’s December Gathering of Artists will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, December 15 from 6 – 8 p.m., and will feature Reiman Gardens’ RG Express holiday train. This event is free and open to everyone. Participants will need to pre-register for the event to attend. Please visit our website [www.amesart.org] or email info@amesart.org for registration information. The Ames Town & Gown Chamber Music Association is delighted to announce an exceptional online concert series this fall, presenting five special programs through our website free of charge, (www.amestownandgown) through December 18. Through these exceptional programs, we hope to connect with our audience and other classical music lovers, while also supporting musicians and the chamber music industry. Check out the Month of Sundays posts at this Facebook site. Thanks to Covid Recovery Iowa, a program with a wealth of ways to help, you will find resources, inspiration and more. https://www.facebook.com/covidrecoveryIowa



Beaverdale Books offers curbside service, or delivery service. Our new hours starting Sun Nov 1:

Sun: Noon – 4:00; Mon-Fri: – 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Sat: 10:00 – 5:00.

http://beaverdalebooks.com/ 515-279-5400

Top Ten sellers in our store last month – see what everyone’s reading!

1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama

2. Benny’s True Colors, Norene Paulson*

3. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson

4. The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food: A Cookbook, Marcus Samuelsson

5. The White Man Who Stayed, James A. Autry*

6. Iowa State Parks: A Century of Stewardship 1920-2020, Rebecca Conard*

7. Classic Restaurants of Des Moines and Their Recipes, Darcy Dougherty Maulsby*

8. One Life, Megan Rapinoe

9. The Heart Hungers for Wildness, Diane Glass*

10. Hello Iowa, Mary Gordon*

*Iowa Author!



Ongoing conversations with Callista Gould always deliver useful information. So much any merging or established professional could use is in her book, which, as she says, is “Best. Graduation Gift. Ever.” The book, The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career, is the perfect gift for that graduating daughter, son, grandchild, niece, nephew or good friend’s or neighbor’s child who never writes a thank you note. Check out https://cultureandmanners.com/ to get a copy for someone you care about.





PERFORMING & VISUAL ARTS plus Other Cultural Consideration

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Faceook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAPTheatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater – www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

TheatreMidwest – www.theatremidwest.org; Facebook: TheatreMidwest

Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre



AUDITIONS and Cultural Engagement Opportunities:

Check with galleries, organizations, destinations you frequented before the pandemic. Many are producing creative and unique ways to engage again…get your cultural fix.

Nocé has instigated strict COVID protocols while launching live music at its destination-worthy venue – check out the schedule and find a time to savor the sublime setting and national-caliber music. https://www.nocedsm.com/ Civic Music Association announces its 2020-2021 Season. Check it out. https://civicmusic.org/concerts/ The Des Moines Symphony will present an appealing series of concert experiences. Check for details. https://www.dmsymphony.org/



Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/



Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. Included is an archive library of favorite interviews. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column provides insights into Central Iowa’s theatre. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: http://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. http://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Beacon Des Moines is Central Iowa’s home for promoting the visual arts. Our calendar of events highlights exhibitions, art talks and calls for art. Subscribe to the Art Beacon Weekly, our online newsletter filled with links to the latest art happenings. Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. http://artbeacondesmoines.com/ 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org



Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Broadlawns Psychiatric Urgent Care: (515) 282-2200

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349



As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences. ♦