Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

Quote of the Week

“He who has a ‘why’ to live for can bear with almost any ‘how’.”

– Friedrich Nietzsche (1844-1900) German philosopher and cultural critic



11:00 AM – The new issue of Iowa History Journal is available at Iowa HyVee Food Stores, Fareway Stores and Beaverdale Books. Drop into a fascinating conversation with Don Doxsie, award-winning sports journalist for the Quad Cities Times, who cover story brings Iowa’s many connections to the NFL as that sports institution celebrates 100 years. The final installment of the 3-part series, “Heartland in Hollywood,” also is part of this new issue.

www.iowahistoryjournal.com



11:16 AM – Jim Autry’s newest book pulls from his home state heritage in Mississippi as he recounts the story about his uncle making a positive difference. “The Man Who Stayed: A Biography Remembered” is a powerful story of how one WW II veteran helped his community’s education system serve all segments of their district.

“In James Autry’s most recent book, The White Man Who Stayed, each chapter, each page and every word spoken takes us inside the homes and conversations of southern whites whose birth world of white dominance was disintegrating before them. James masterfully and honestly opens up the archives of his own mind where stored were private sightings and conversations remembered. In this biography, Autry brings to life, the personal journey of his own cousin who struggled to find his pathway in the only world he knew—the changing South. Unlike young Autry who left the South, his cousin took a deep breath, squared his shoulders and stayed behind.”—Clifton L. Taulbert, Pulitzer-nominated author, The Last Train North, The Invitation, Once Upon A Time When We Were Colored

https://icecubepress.com/2020/04/22/the-white-man-who-stayed/



11:36 AM – Poet Jihyun Yun, winner of the coveted Prairie Schooner Book Prize in Poetry, has a rare gift for distilling events, images and people into powerful expressiveness through her poetry. “Some Are Always Hungry” is a multi-faceted journey, taking the reader into a world focused on the immigrant experience through food. Jihyun’s gracious language will beguile, pierce and woo her readers, giving them a rich, poetic experience.

“Image by clear-eyed image, sound by tightly wrought sound, the poems in Some Are Always Hungry are a thundering revelation. At once a reckoning with immigration and historical trauma and rooted in the sensorial world, these poems are timeless and ongoing. Here is both the fever and the scar it leaves, the female body and the lineage of power, hunger, and desire, what cannot be forgotten and what keeps us alive despite it all; here is a poet staking her undeniable claim on the world.”—Ada Limón, author of The Carrying

https://www.jihyunyun.com/



11:48 AM – Filmmaker, writer and media specialist Kristian Day chats about his new program that he hosts, “Iowa Basement Tapes,” 9:00-10:00 PM Thursdays on KFMG.

www.kfmg.org



11:54 AM – Poet Jihyun Yun reads the title poem from her award-winning collection, “Some Are Always Hungry.”



11:56 AM – Susan Werner’s country roots sift through in this marvelous track from her iconic album, HAYSEED, as she sings “City Kids.”

www.susanwerner.com



12:00 PM – The Des Moines Community Playhouse readies itself to open its doors again to in-theater performances beginning this Fri Oct 9, complete with a well-conceived framework of COVID protection protocols in place. Lee Ann Bakros, Marketing Associate, shares the details as Weekend Comedyopens this Friday, followed by I and Youopening the following Friday. These two shows will run in repertory, alternating weeks during this run. Full details for tickets, precautions, etc. can be found on the Playhouse website.

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/john-viars-theatre-20-21/



12:14 PM – Invited back to continue the dialogue started in June, Helio Fred Garcia has written one of the most insightful and helpful books of modern times, “Words on Fire: The Power of Incendiary Language and How to Confront It.” Fred shares vital glimpses into his book’s content during this conversation as he guides us to understand how language can be weaponized, and how we can combat that. This is the book to have to better understand and resist the power of incendiary language.

“Language is power, and powerful. It can uplift, or harm. Helio Fred Garcia is an astute student of language and communication. This book offers historic examples, keen insights and valuable advice on recognizing patterns of language that can harm or lead to violence.” – David Lapan, Colonel, USMC (ret), Former Pentagon and Department of Homeland Security spokesman

https://www.wordsonfire.net/



12:31 PM – G. Wayne Miller, author, filmmaker, podcaster and co-host and co-producer of the Telly Award-winning weekly national PBS TV series, Story in the Public Square, draws from his immersion into the history and world of Hasbro toy company. His new book, “Kid Number One,” is a fascinating journey into this company’s legacy and its breakthrough toy, Mr. Potato Head.

“Compulsively readable…beautifully researched…a unique and fascinating book.” – Daniela Lamas, best-selling author, You Can Stop Humming Now

http://www.gwaynemiller.com/



12:48 PM – Iowa writer Cheryl Mullenbach displays her usual mastery in historical storytelling with her book, “The Industrial Revolution.” Especially geared for young readers, Cheryl brings all the color, sights and sounds of historically based events into captivating focus as she conveys the events that were part of America’s Industrial Revolution.

http://www.cherylmullenbachink.com/



The Des Moines Community Playhouse begins presenting shows in their theatre in October, with Weekend Comedy (thru Sun Nov 8) and I and You (opening Fri Oct 16, thru Sun Nov 15) will run in repertory to open their 2020-2021 season. Exceptional precautions are being taken to safeguard their patrons, while honoring the desires of those same patrons seeking a live performing arts experience again. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/ The Community Jazz Center continues its time-honored tradition of bringing big band to Des Moines through this upcoming winter. Sun Oct 18, Des Moines Big Band will perform a dedication to the music of a jazz great as they present “Down for the Count,” music from Count Basie. Their performance venue provides for plenty of social distancing: the 600-seat performance hall at the Franklin Junior High building, 48th & Franklin. Free concert, plenty of free parking, a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon from 2:00-4:00 PM.

Rocktoberfest – an eclectic music fundraiser to benefit the Unity Center of Des Moines will be held live from the DMU parking lot, 1:00-3:00 PM Sun Oct 18. Masks and social distancing are required. For more information, please visit the Unity website, Unitydesmoines.com.

Iowa Stage Theatre Company begins its season-opening livestream production of Tuesdays with Morrie Tue Oct 20-Sun Oct 25. This appealing show, based on Mitch Albom’s autobiographical, award-winning book by the same title, provides a heartwarming story in which to immerse. https://www.iowastage.org/tuesdays-with-morrie

Join the 48 Hour Film Project online Oct 23 at 7pm for The 2020 Best of Des Moines Screenings and Awards. See the top films of 2020 and find out who won the awards. Screenings broadcast at: www.48hourfilm.com/desmoines The viewer will appear just before show time. You can purchase your ticket right in the viewer. Tickets: $8.00 USD, Fri, Oct 23, 2020 @ 7:00pm. ONLINE at www.48hourfilm.com/desmoines

Ankeny Community Theatre, on Sun Oct 25 at 7:30 pm, presents Boo: An Almost Tragic Love Story by David Veatch. David served as ACT’s camp instructor for several summers, is now in his final year of graduate school and will be working toward a Master’s in Fine Arts/Playwriting next year. This fun and funky look at Halloween will star Susan Casber as Sally, along with Wilbur Matthew Mauk, III as Dylan and Hannah Ver Steeg as Jennifer. David and​ Wilbur will be joining this production from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina! Don’t be scared of this ghost ’cause Boo: An Almost Tragic Love Story will fill your evening with laughter! It will be live streamed. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

The Ames Town & Gown Chamber Music Association is delighted to announce an exceptional online concert series this fall, presenting five special programs through our website free of charge, (www.amestownandgown) through December 18. Through these exceptional programs, we hope to connect with our audience and other classical music lovers, while also supporting musicians and the chamber music industry.

University Museums offers a new Art Walk adventure every month. The collection of public art, which includes over 2,500 objects both inside and outside buildings, is one of the largest university public art collections in the county. For those not able to attend in person, Art Walks will be broadcast via Facebook LIVE on the Museums’ Facebook page the day of the program and will later be available on the Museums’ YouTube Channel for viewing at any time. https://www.youtube.com/user/ISUMuseums



As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences. ♦