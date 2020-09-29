The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Covid-19 pandemic persists. Be safe. Be considerate. Be compassionate.

– John Busbee for The Culture Buzz



Quote of the Week

“Give, give, give—what is the point of having experience, knowledge, or talent if I don’t give it away? Of having stories if I don’t tell them to others? Of having wealth if I don’t share it? I don’t intend to be cremated with any of it! It is in giving that I connect with others, with the world, and with the divine. It is in giving that I feel the spirit of my daughter inside me, like a soft presence.”

-Isabel Allende (b. 1942), Chilean writer, National Prize for Literature, Presidential Medal of Freedom. She said she learned this lesson while mourning the death of her 28-year-old daughter Paula – a young woman who lived a life almost completely devoted to service.



Of major importance for the many fans of The Culture Buzz and KFMG programming:

KFMG EMERGENCY FUND DRIVE – SOS – SAVE OUR STATION

KFMG has always had one yearly fundraising event, in October, when we host the KFMG Fall Fun(d) Drive. This year is different from any other during KFMG’s 13 years as a Community Station.

Like many in the music, entertainment and restaurant business, we depend upon many people being able to interact. Advertising underwriting revenue from ALL of those sources stopped in mid-March. We have been able to stay on the air with the help of an SBA PPP loan, and a few generous donations from individuals. But the time has come to ask for YOUR support. We’ll need to raise approximately $30,000 dollars to get us through the end of the year.

At the top of each hour we say: “KFMG is a ‘listener-supported’ service of The Des Moines Community Radio Foundation.” That means that a significant portion of our income comes from people just like you. People who listen to KFMG and love what we do. People who don’t want us to go away again.

Please consider helping KFMG to continue as “Your Community Voice” by providing financial assistance. KFMG now has a GoFundMe page:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/2z9ndp-a-cause-i-care-about-needs-help.

You can also easily donate by making a contribution with a credit card through our supporters at Tikly at this direct link: https://app.tikly.co/kfmg989, or by calling KFMG at 515-244-4145 or 244-4146 (if you call to donate, please leave a message if the phone is not answered). If you wish to donate we WILL call you back. You can always donate by mailing a check or money order directly to KFMG at:

KFMG, PO Box 41143, Des Moines, IA 50311

Thank you for your kind consideration. Any and all support is very beneficial.



Cultural nuggets –

The Des Moines Symphony’s online Live from the Temple season, a new series of livestreamed concerts and events planned through December. First concert is Thu Oct 1 at 7:00 pm. Bach’s colorful, inventive Brandenburg Concerto No. 3. Next, Debussy’s Sacred and Profane Dances, featuring Principal Harpist Erin Brooker-Miller, pairs lush harmonies with rich textures. Gabriela Lena Frank’s Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout draws from Peruvian writer José María Arguedas’ concept of mestizaje, where cultures can coexist without the subjugation of one by the other. The folk traditions of Leyendas connects to Bartok’s energetic and lively Romanian Dances. Finally, Argentinian tango composer Astor Piazzolla brings the program to a hauntingly melodic end with Oblivion. Streaming concert passes are $15 and include a link and access code for one device. Each of the three concerts in the Live from the Temple series will be preceded by a full week of online programming including classes, virtual social events, prelude talks, and more. For more information, please visit dmsymphony.org. THREADS LAID BARE: Finding Identity and Community in Contemporary Textiles and Fiber Arts. Thru Oct 16, 2020, Anderson Gallery in the Harmon Fine Arts Center (FAC), Drake University, 1310 25th Street, Des Moines, IA 50311 Contact: Julia Franklin, Anderson Gallery Manager Julia.franklin@drake.edu or 641-781-0540 cell;

Emily Newman, Curator Emily.newman@drake.edu (best) or (402)432-9445

The Ames Town & Gown Chamber Music Association is delighted to announce an exceptional online concert series this fall, presenting five special programs through our website free of charge, (www.amestownandgown) through December 18. Through these exceptional programs, we hope to connect with our audience and other classical music lovers, while also supporting musicians and the chamber music industry.

University Museums offers a new Art Walk adventure every month. The collection of public art, which includes over 2,500 objects both inside and outside buildings, is one of the largest university public art collections in the county. To help showcase the collection, University Museums offers a guided Art Walk with a new theme and path each month during the semester. University Museums’ Interpretive Specialist Brooke Rogers leads the monthly Art Walk from noon to 1:00 p.m. Typically Art Walks are open to all, however due to COVID-19, only ten in-person spots are available and participants must pre-register on the University Museums’ website. Cyclones Care: Face coverings/masks and physical distancing guidelines will be enforced for all in-person attendees, per ISU guidelines. For those not able to attend in person, Art Walks will be broadcast via Facebook LIVE on the Museums’ Facebook page the day of the program and will later be available on the Museums’ YouTube Channel for viewing at any time. https://www.youtube.com/user/ISUMuseums

Theatre Midwest begins its 2020-2021 season with Stripped by Colleen O’Doherty. This free online event happens Oct 10 @ 7:30 PM and Oct 11 @ 2:00 PM (with talk back following the matinee performance). This begins their Fresh Produce Concert Reading series. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

The Des Moines Community Playhouse begins presenting shows in their theatre in October, with Weekend Comedy and I and You will run in repertory to open their 2020-2021 season. Exceptional precautions are being taken to safeguard their patrons, while honoring the desires of those same patrons seeking a live performing arts experience again. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/

Ankeny Community Theatre, on Sun Oct 11 at 7:30 pm, presents Tennessee Williams’ The Pretty Trap. This one-act play was written in 1944 but not released until 2011, after being found in a collection of his unpublished manuscripts. It will be live streamed with permission from Concord Theatricals. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/



Beaverdale Books offers curbside service, or delivery service.

http://beaverdalebooks.com/ 515-279-5400

Top Ten sellers in our store last month – see what everyone’s reading!

1. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson

2. The Monsters We Make, Kali (VanBaale) White*

3. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

4. Midnight Sun, Stephenie Meyer

5. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump

6. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder

7. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

8. My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Mending Our Hearts and Bodies, Resmaa Menakem

9. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

10. Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children in a Racially Unjust America,

Jennifer Harvey

*Iowa Author!



Ongoing conversations with Callista Gould always deliver useful information. So much any merging or established professional could use is in her book, which, as she says, is “Best. Graduation Gift. Ever.” The book, The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career, is the perfect gift for that graduating daughter, son, grandchild, niece, nephew or good friend’s or neighbor’s child who never writes a thank you note. Check out https://cultureandmanners.com/ to get a copy for someone you care about.





PERFORMNG & VISUAL ARTS plus Other Cultural Consideration

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Faceook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAPTheatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater – www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

TheatreMidwest – www.theatremidwest.org; Facebook: TheatreMidwest

Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre



AUDITIONS and Cultural Engagement Opportunities:

Check with galleries, organizations, destinations you frequented before the pandemic. Many are producing creative and unique ways to engage again…get your cultural fix.

Civic Music Association announces its 2020-2021 Season. Check it out. https://civicmusic.org/concerts/



Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/



Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates have re-launched the website for The Culture Buzz, providing cultural adventurers a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz provides. Included in this new site, by popular demand, is an archive library of favorite interviews and a new section of theatre reviews for Greater Des Moines theatre companies. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column provides insights into Central Iowa’s theatre. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: http://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. http://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Beacon Des Moines is Central Iowa’s home for promoting the visual arts. Our calendar of events highlights exhibitions, art talks and calls for art. Subscribe to the Art Beacon Weekly, our online newsletter filled with links to the latest art happenings. Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. http://artbeacondesmoines.com/ A Gentle Guide to Des Moines Theatre is Central Iowa’s source for knowing what productions by which companies are available when. In short, you can know what’s playing before it happens rather than after the fact. Timothy Rose created this site with its comprehensive theatre calendar for you, the cultural consumer. He includes articles and more, making this a worthy destination when curious about what’s happening in Central Iowa’s theatre scene. http://www.gentleguidedsm.com/ 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org



Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Broadlawns Psychiatric Urgent Care: (515) 282-2200

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349



As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences. ♦