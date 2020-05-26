Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

The Covid-19 pandemic persists. Find ways to culturally and creatively continue explore.

Quotes of the Week

“How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes.” -Maya Angelou



Cultural nuggets –

Iowa Stage Theatre Company news from Matt McIver: “One exciting thing is we have produced a Zoom reading of a new play, A’ndrea Wilson’s Mahala Island. This is the first thing we’ve done online like this. Check it out on our YouTube channel:

And we are having conversation with cultural creatives. Theres a great talk with A’ndrea Wilson here: https://youtu.be/rjlDHrOWKPY

And there are more on our YouTube channel. Take a look and let me know what you think. There’s a new conversation with Tiffany Johnson up today.” https://www.iowastage.org/

dsm Magazine is presenting a weekly series so that we all may help ourselves and each other through this COVID-19 situation:

https://dsmmagazine.com/2020/05/05/liftingtheveil-2020/

2020 Des Moines Art Week. Fri Jun 19-26. Des Moines & Ames. Cost:Mostly free, tipping artists encouraged through the Iowa Artist Virtual Tip Jar. Visit the Art Week website frequently for updates: ArtWeekDesMoines.com. Instagram: @artweekdesmoines. Facebook: Art Week Des Moines. 2020 Partners: Olson-Larsen Galleries, Mainframe Studios, Visionary Web Development & Design, Art Beacon Des Moines, Polk County Conservation, Great Outdoors Foundation, Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation & More. One of many activities during this will be DSM Emerald City is a community art project where all yards in the Greater Des Moines Area are decorated for Art Week Des Moines.

48 Hour Film Project. Registration is now open for the Jun 5-7 first running of the 48 Hour Film Global Challenge. Register online at: www.48hourfilm.com/gfc and stay connected through facebook: www.facebook.com/desmoines48, twitter: twitter.com/48hfpdesmoines

CultureALL airs their “Right Where We Belong” series Tuesdays at 7:00 PM with Mollie Cooney. Learn about your neighbors whose journeys have brought them to Central Iowa. https://www.cultureall.org/



The Culture Buzz has a tradition of featuring authors, bringing a diverse range of subjects to your attention. These authors include local, regional and national authors. Now is the time to support Beaverdale Books, as it is your enticing gateway to a rich assortment of books sure to please your reading pleasure. This indie book store has an incredible offering of Iowa authors and children’s literature – take advantage of their staff’s knowledge and discuss options for the best books for you and your children/grandchildren. Beaverdale Booksoffers curbside service, or delivery service. Do an end-around any online choices and support one of Iowa’s most incredible independent book stores for your reading needs.

http://beaverdalebooks.com/ 515-279-5400



Ongoing conversations with Callista Gould always deliver useful information. So much any merging or established professional could use is in her book, which, as she says, is “Best. Graduation Gift. Ever.” The book, The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career, is the perfect gift for that graduating daughter, son, grandchild, niece, nephew or good friend’s or neighbor’s child who never writes a thank you note. Check out https://cultureandmanners.com/ to get a copy for someone you care about.



Funding opportunities for self-employed artists:

Update from the Department of Cultural Affairs:





PERFORMNG & VISUAL ARTS plus Other Cultural Consideration

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

AUDITIONS and Cultural Engagement Opportunities:

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.



LIVE MUSIC VIRTUALLY – Greater Des Moines Music Tip:



DSMTv – Check out this new source to connect and support regional musicians during this challenging time for them. This link connects you to upcoming performances, podcasts and current information to keep viewers on the cutting edge of developments for Iowa’s music scene. https://www.facebook.com/dsmtvlive/



From HomeDitty: The irrepressible Katie Byers continues to find ways to connect audiences to great music. Discover how she is doing this through her recent blog, and stay connected for future virtual house concerts:

https://www.dsmpartnership.com/news-media/blog/creative-ways-you-can-support-live-music-amid-covid-19



DES MOINES, IA – Civic Music Association is presenting Get Music, Get Happy Hour, a new series informal at-home live concerts. The series will feature live-stream performances by a variety of artists on Friday evenings at 6:00.

CMA PRESENTS: Get Music, Get Happy Hour

6:00 PM Fridays

Viewers can watch the performances on Civic Music’s Facebook page via Facebook Live.

Subsequent performers include violinist Johnny Gandelsman from Brooklyn Rider, piano soloist Aaron Diehl, and others.

www.civicmusic.org



Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/



Best. Graduation Gift. Ever. The book, The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career, is the perfect gift for that graduating daughter, son, grandchild, niece, nephew or good friend’s or neighbor’s child who never writes a thank you note. Find it on Amazon.com.



Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates have re-launched the website for The Culture Buzz, providing cultural adventurers a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz provides. Included in this new site, by popular demand, is an archive library of favorite interviews and a new section of theatre reviews for Greater Des Moines theatre companies. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column provides insights into Central Iowa’s theatre. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: http://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. http://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Beacon Des Moines is Central Iowa’s home for promoting the visual arts. Our calendar of events highlights exhibitions, art talks and calls for art. Subscribe to the Art Beacon Weekly, our online newsletter filled with links to the latest art happenings. Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. http://artbeacondesmoines.com/ A Gentle Guide to Des Moines Theatre is Central Iowa’s source for knowing what productions by which companies are available when. In short, you can know what’s playing before it happens rather than after the fact. Timothy Rose created this site with its comprehensive theatre calendar for you, the cultural consumer. He includes articles and more, making this a worthy destination when curious about what’s happening in Central Iowa’s theatre scene. http://www.gentleguidedsm.com/ 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences. ♦