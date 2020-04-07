The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

Please note that the current Covid-19 pandemic is critically impacting our everyday lives, including our cultural sites and events. Please be safe and wise if you have to venture into public areas. – John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

Quotes of the Week

“Good leadership requires you to surround yourself with people of diverse perspectives who can disagree with you without fear of retaliation.” -Doris Kearns Goodwin (b. 1943) writer, political analyst, and presidential historian

Funding opportunities for self-employed artists:

Art Project Grants (deadline May 1 extended to June 1) are available through the Iowa Arts Council an annual basis in which the funding can be used in part to pay the artist, but must involve the creation and presentation of new work.

Greenlight Grants (deadline May 1 extended to June 1) are annually available via the Iowa Arts Council and Produce Iowa to support home-grown Iowa film and digital media productions.

New Music Solidarity Fund Emergency Grants (due April 30) to support freelance artists in the new/creative/improvised music community

Frequently updated lists of emergency funding opportunities

Creative Capital

COVID-19 and Freelance Artist

CERF+ – Artist Relief Fund

Common Field

Grantmakers in the Arts

Isolation Activity Suggestion

Especially for those at home with children, take this opportunity to spend some dedicated time chatting about your family’s ancestry. Share a simple framework of your family with your children, then have them ask you questions that they have about their parents, grandparents, etc. Put these memories down into a book for future reference. If they have relatives easy to reach by phone, help them call grandparents, etc., to ask questions about the family history. Let them lead the curiosity quest in your family’s genealogy.

Featured Cultural Offering

The Ultimate Guide to Virtual Museum Resources, E-Learning, and Online Collections

Considering the current situation, here is an option for cultural adventurism that is not binge-watching television. Check out the options offered globally to explore museums, learning opportunities and collections. If anything, the true Cultural Adventurer is resourceful.

PERFORMNG & VISUAL ARTS plus Other Cultural Consideration

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

AUDITIONS and Cultural Engagement Opportunities:

LIVE MUSIC VIRTUALLY – Greater Des Moines Music Tip:

Search for your favorite musicians, as many are creating virtual music experiences as we all work our ways through this current pandemic.

Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates have re-launched the website for The Culture Buzz, providing cultural adventurers a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz provides. Included in this new site, by popular demand, is an archive library of favorite interviews and a new section of theatre reviews for Greater Des Moines theatre companies. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column provides insights into Central Iowa’s theatre. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: http://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. http://www.dmcityview.com/

Art Beacon Des Moines is Central Iowa’s home for promoting the visual arts. Our calendar of events highlights exhibitions, art talks and calls for art. Subscribe to the Art Beacon Weekly, our online newsletter filled with links to the latest art happenings. Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. http://artbeacondesmoines.com/

A Gentle Guide to Des Moines Theatre is Central Iowa’s source for knowing what productions by which companies are available when. In short, you can know what’s playing before it happens rather than after the fact. Timothy Rose created this site with its comprehensive theatre calendar for you, the cultural consumer. He includes articles and more, making this a worthy destination when curious about what’s happening in Central Iowa’s theatre scene. http://www.gentleguidedsm.com/

900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences. ♦