The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

Quote of the Week

“Help, Thanks, Wow: The Three Essential Prayers.” -Anne Lamott, title of 2012 book

Featured Cultural Offering

LITTLE BLACK DRESS the fearlessly funny ladies’ night out musical makes for one wild and unforgettable evening with its hilarious show-stopping musical numbers, “Magic Mike” -influenced dancing, and loads of improvised audience mayhem! LITTLE BLACK DRESS follows the story of Dee and her best friend Mandy. Together we witness the girls’ major life events in their little black dresses – first job interview, first date, first awkward sexual experience – which happens more than once – first funeral, and more! Told through energetic and dynamic music that is both catchy and hilarious, Little Black Dress leaves you with not only a fun night on the town, but also tells a heartfelt story about love and friendship. This is a show that every woman can relate to, and also the perfect show for a girls‘ night out, bachelorette party, birthday party, or date night! Even the fellas can’t help but enjoy LITTLE BLACK DRESS! Featuring TWO performances on both Friday the 24th {at 6:00 or 9:00 p.m.} and Saturday the 25th {at 5:00 or 8:00 p.m.). https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/little-black-dress/

PERFORMNG & VISUAL ARTS plus Other Cultural Consideration

Adore Us! Line, a 2020 political parody of A Chorus Line,is filled with the politically charged lyrics and music of Robert John Ford. This rollicking musical is Ford’s sequel to his world-renowned Caucus: The Musical series. Iowa Stage Theatre Company presents the world premiere beginning Jan 24 thru Feb 2 at the Stoner Theater. https://www.iowastage.org/adore-us-line The Diary of Anne Frank brings the powerful story of a young girl, her family and their friends hiding from WW II Nazi oppression. This show opens Jan 24 and runs thru Feb 9. The drama of this history comes to vibrant life when presented through performance. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-diary-of-anne-frank Other Desert Cities runs through Feb 1, Tallgrass Theatre Company’s Sarah Frank & Jack Balcombe Dream Project show this season. http://www.tallgrasstheatre.org/ Kellie Kramer: All the Good Men Are Gay cabaret show returns for one more performance at Nocé on Fri Jan 31, 7:30 PM. Her first performance of this scintillating show sold out, so don’t wait to get your tickets to one of the best solo performance experiences, backed by incredible musicians, ever conceived in Iowa. https://noce.ticketleap.com/kellie-kramer-1-31/

AUDITIONS and Cultural Engagement Opportunities:

Auditions for Wonder of the Worldby David Lindsay-Abaire. Directed by Thomas D. Perrine

Jan 26 & 27, 2020 at 7:00 PM. Tallgrass Theatre Company @ Rex Mathes Auditorium, 1401 Vine Street | West Des Moines, IA. NOTE: Please arrive 15 minutes early to fill out the required paperwork before your audition. No need to prepare a monologue. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Sides from the script will be provided to you for auditions.

Please contact Tom Perrine at tom@tallgrasstheatre.org with questions regarding the script or requests to view the script in advance. Casting Requirements: 4 F, 3 M

Auditions for Pippi Longstocking the Musical at the Des Moines Community Playhouse will be held Mon Feb 3 at 6:30 PM. Parts for 7 Men, 3 Women, 2 Girls, 1 Boy. Ensemble: Men, Women, Girls & Boys. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition Iowa Stage Theatre Company (ISTC) is holding auditions their fall productions of The Cake and Julius Caesar Sun Feb 9 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Callbacks on February 10 as needed. Actors who cannot make this time can schedule a time BEFORE this date to be seen, or may self-tape (general info in link below). Where: Iowa Stage Rehearsal Space: 111 11th Street (between Cherry and Mulberry). https://www.iowastage.org/audition The Film Lounge: Student Challenge’ Submissions Open. A movie career used to start with a ticket to Hollywood. Now all that young Iowans need is a good idea and a short film. If you’re an Iowa student in grades 7-12, here’s your chance to have your short film broadcast statewide on Iowa Public Television as part of “The Film Lounge: Student Challenge.” Submit an application by Jan. 15. More details and the application can be found at: https://iowaculture.gov/media/film-lounge/film-lounge-student-challenge

LIVE MUSIC – Greater Des Moines Music Tip:

This weekly tip is brought to you by a few select sources for local great music experiences: Steve Vasquez (Central Iowa Blues Society www.cibs.org), Peter Stevenson (Civic Music Association https://civicmusic.org/) and John Krantz (Des Moines Community Jazz Center http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/). Check their websites for full calendar events and more information.

FRIDAY – JAN 24, 2020 @ 8:00PM. Chad Elliott

Greenwood Lounge, Des Moines, IA

Two nights at the Flying Mango in Des Moines, Feb 23 & 24. Tickets on sale now at ryanmontbleau.com. Mike Wedeking creates a unique and most appealing dining/music experience.

ROAD TRIP – Worth the drive

Iowa State Center, Ames. BARJCHÉ 2020 – Dancing Through Barriers. Fisher Theater (90 minutes). Fri Jan 31, 2020 | 10 am | Grades 5 –12. CURRICULUM CONNECTIONS: History, Dance, Multi-Cultural Music, Self-Esteem, Women’s Studies.A contemporary modern dance production, Barjché is one of the HERoics events as part of a University-wide celebration honoring the 100th anniversary of a women’s right to vote. Through dance, ISU Orchesis I Dance Company celebrates the super-heroines of our past and present through modern and contemporary choreography. Barjché 2020 includes choreography by San Francisco Guest Artist Kathleen Hermesdorf, original sound score by internationally acclaimed composer Albert Mathias, Artistic Director Cynthia Adams and members of Orchesis 1 Dance Company. https://www.center.iastate.edu/events/education/

Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates have re-launched the website for The Culture Buzz, providing cultural adventurers a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz provides. Included in this new site, by popular demand, is an archive library of favorite interviews and a new section of theatre reviews for Greater Des Moines theatre companies. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column provides insights into Central Iowa’s theatre. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: http://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. http://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Beacon Des Moines is Central Iowa’s home for promoting the visual arts. Our calendar of events highlights exhibitions, art talks and calls for art. Subscribe to the Art Beacon Weekly, our online newsletter filled with links to the latest art happenings. Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. http://artbeacondesmoines.com/ A Gentle Guide to Des Moines Theatre is Central Iowa’s source for knowing what productions by which companies are available when. In short, you can know what’s playing before it happens rather than after the fact. Timothy Rose created this site with its comprehensive theatre calendar for you, the cultural consumer. He includes articles and more, making this a worthy destination when curious about what’s happening in Central Iowa’s theatre scene. http://www.gentleguidedsm.com/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences. ♦