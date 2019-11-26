Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week

“We ought to give thanks for all fortune:

If it is ‘good,’ because it is good,

If ‘bad’ because it works in us patience [and] humility…”

-C.S. Lewis (1989-1963) writer, lay theologian

Featured Cultural Offering

Small business Saturday – Sat Nov 30 @ Mainframe Studios. Saturday, November 24 // 10 AM to 4 PM. Live Music by Courtney Krause + Food by The Tangerine Food Co. // 11 AM to 2 PM

GUEST VENDORS:

DRMN BG Supply Co – drmnbg.com

DRMN BG Supply Co is a lifestyle supply brand whose goal is to inspire others to DREAM BIG. Step outside the norms of everyday life and pursue your passions. DRMN BG creates limited edition, hand printed apparel.

Cat Rocketship – catrocketship.com

I draw people and animals and the skeletons inside of them.

daniAWESOME – daniawesome.etsy.com

Inherently Awesome Earrings, Necklaces, and Accessories

Laura Palmer – xo-lp.com

The Iowan, illustrator and “mail nerd” joins The Red Door Press in Studio #120.

The Potager – thepotagerdesmoines.com

Bioregional herbalist offering small batch seasonal remedies, consultations, workshops and plant walks.

Stone Bone Wood Cloth – stonebonewoodcloth.com

Objects of intention featuring vessels, tassels and custom intention bracelets with semi-precious stones.

PERFORMNG & VISUAL ARTS plus Other Cultural Considerations:

Des Moines Symphony – Home Alone in Concert. Sat Nov 30 at 7:30pm; Sun Dec 1 at 1:30pm. Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut Street, Des Moines; open 9AM-5PM Monday through Friday and two hours prior to performances. Tickets: $20-$75. Special student pricing. https://dmsymphony.org/ FLAMENCO GUITARIST JUANITO PASCUAL TO PERFORM IN DES MOINES, IOWA. The Heart of Iowa Classical Guitar Society will present flamenco guitarist, Juanito Pascual, in concert at Capitol Hill Lutheran Church, located at 511 Des Moines Street in Des Moines, on Saturday, December 7, at 7:30pm. When guitarist Juanito Pascual was called “one of the hottest flamenco guitarists in recent years” by National Public Radio, this major accolade became a jumping off point for the Minneapolis native’s musical vision. But Pascual’s sound is in fact an organic blend of his mastery of traditional and contemporary flamenco ever so gently seasoned with his love of diverse music from heroes such as Jimi Hendrix, Miles Davis, The Grateful Dead and J. S. Bach. In 2003, Pascual released his debut solo recording Cosas en Comun, featuring all original flamenco compositions. Contact: Dave Reynolds, (515) 681-7939 Or visit: heartofiowaguitar.com Cultural Reminder: The Des Moines Art Center, nationally and internationally renowned, is open throughout the year, no admission, a great destination to escape the daily grind, and savor the rich diversity of its collections, exhibits and peaceful ambiance. Check out what is being offered, and what the hours are…then, put this destination on your calendar. https://www.desmoinesartcenter.org/

AUDITIONS and Cultural Engagement Opportunities:

Auditions for The Diary of Anne Frank will be at the Des Moines Playhouse 6:30 PM on Mon Dec 2. All auditions open to the public, no one is pre-cast. Questions can be directed to Robin Spahr, 515-974-5365. The Diary of Anne Frankcontains feature roles for 4 men and 3 women, ages 16 and up; 2 girls ages 13-18; and 1 boy, age 16-22. Performances are Jan 24-Feb. 9, 2020. Where race, ethnicity, gender, age, or other personal differentiations are not demanded by the needs of the script, the Playhouse casts its plays without regard to these attributes. The Diary of Anne Frank is directed by Jodi Jinks. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition Creative calls are a great way to learn new theatre skills and meet other Des Moines Playhouse volunteers! Feel free to bring some friends and work for a few hours. You must be at least 16 years of age to work independently in the shop. Those as young as 14 can participate in creative calls if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. Students: Remember, this is a fun and easy way to get those volunteer service hours needed for church or school. Bring your form to be signed. We ask that you please come dressed for the job. That means closed-toed shoes and clothes that you don’t mind getting dirty or getting paint on. Please reference our Shop Safety Rules posted on the shop office door when arriving. https://desmoinesplayhouse.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=43626 The Film Lounge: Student Challenge’ Submissions Open. A movie career used to start with a ticket to Hollywood. Now all that young Iowans need is a good idea and a short film. If you’re an Iowa student in grades 7-12, here’s your chance to have your short film broadcast statewide on Iowa Public Television as part of “The Film Lounge: Student Challenge.” Submit an application by Jan. 15. More details and the application can be found at: https://iowaculture.gov/media/film-lounge/film-lounge-student-challenge

LIVE MUSIC – Greater Des Moines Music Tip:

This weekly tip is brought to you by Steve Vasquez of the Central Iowa Blues Society – www.cibs.org, for full calendar of live music in our region.

SUN DEC 1, 2019 @ 8:00PM. Samantha Fish

Wooly’s, 504 E Locust, Des Moines

NEW SECTION – Supporting your local cultural businesses

MARKET DAY BLACK FRIDAY CRAFT SHOW

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29TH, 2019 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

THE ATRIUM AT CAPITAL SQUARE, 400 LOCUST STREET

DOWNTOWN DES MOINES. http://www.marketdayiowa.com/

ROAD TRIP – Worth the drive:

ª “Medieval to Metal: The Evolution of the Guitar,” is a national touring exhibit that will be presented at the National Czech and Slovak Museum & Library (NCSML) through Jan 26, 2020. Whether as a day trip or a mini-vacation, Cedar Rapids is an enticing destination with a visit to this Smithsonian Affiliate museum and this incredible exhibit.

https://www.ncsml.org/exhibit/medieval-to-metal/

Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates have re-launched the website for The Culture Buzz, providing cultural adventurers a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz provides. Included in this new site, by popular demand, is an archive library of favorite interviews and a new section of theatre reviews for Greater Des Moines theatre companies. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column provides insights into Central Iowa's theatre. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: http://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa's monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. http://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Beacon Des Moines is Central Iowa's home for promoting the visual arts. Our calendar of events highlights exhibitions, art talks and calls for art. Subscribe to the Art Beacon Weekly, our online newsletter filled with links to the latest art happenings. Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. http://artbeacondesmoines.com/ A Gentle Guide to Des Moines Theatre is Central Iowa's source for knowing what productions by which companies are available when. In short, you can know what's playing before it happens rather than after the fact. Timothy Rose created this site with its comprehensive theatre calendar for you, the cultural consumer. He includes articles and more, making this a worthy destination when curious about what's happening in Central Iowa's theatre scene. http://www.gentleguidedsm.com/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region's source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area's connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

