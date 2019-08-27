Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

“I’m happy where I am. Somebody said one time, ‘Success is getting what you want and happiness is wanting what you get.’ I got that house fifty years ago; I love it.” – Warren Buffet’s chiastic reply in 2009 when Tom Brokaw asked him why he lived in the same Omaha house he purchased 50 years earlier for $31,500.

Are you curious about where I find these quotes? Dr. Mardy Grothe is considered the foremost authority on quotations, and offers a weekly newsletter (free, quick read, always great content) and use his online “Dr. Mardy’s Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations” to search for topic-referenced quotes. The Culture Buzz will be interviewing Mardy soon about his forthcoming book, “Deconstructing Trump.” http://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Featured Cultural Offering

GUIDED TOURS OF THE JORDAN HOUSE MUSEUM. 2001 Fuller Road, West Des Moines, IA 50265. West Des Moines Historical Society. Take a journey into the history and landmark site of one of Polk County and Iowa’s greatest contributors to our state’s early growth, James Jordan. The WDHS has created a new exhibit as part of the tour: “West Des Moines at War,” a stunning display of artifacts and glimpses into the community’s roles in past wars. Recurring weekly on Sunday, Friday. Phone: (515) 225-1286. Start/End Time: 11:00 AM to 12:15 PM. Price: $5 for adults, $3 for 17 and under. https://www.wdmhs.org/

More Cultural Considerations:

Opening Fri Sep 6 is A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder at the Des Moines Community Playhouse. This award-winning Broadway musical runs through Sep 29. What is a person to do when his claim to the family fortune has nine other heirs preceding him? The breath-taking pace at which the answer to this question unfolds will leave its audiences gasping for breath between all the laughing and cheering. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/a-gentlemans-guide-to-love-and-murder Polk County Heritage Gallery’s Iowa Exhibited XXXIV, the 34th edition of their celebrated juried art show. Exhibit closes Sep 6, 2019. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/call-for-entries#iowaexhibitedxxxiv Paintpushers & The Des Moines Camera Club, exhibiting at the Ankeny Art Center through Sep 26. http://www.ankenyartcenter.com/exhibits.html HomeDitty Concert Series at Salisbury House. Our next concert will be on Sun Sep 15, 2019 with The Well Pennies! Proceeds from the concert will benefit Salisbury House educational and cultural programming.This will be an intimate show plus a meet and greet with the band! Doors open at 6:00 PM; 6:00-7:00 PM Social Hour. 7:00-9:00 PM Show

Where: The Salisbury House Common Room (indoor show), 4025 Tonawanda Drive, Des Moines. $25 per person (purchase through Salisbury House website)

Set Schedule: Two- 45 minute sets + intermission

Beer, wine and soft drinks will be available for purchase at the show. Sorry but no food or drinks from outside will be allowed. Capacity is limited to 90 seats, so get your tickets now before they are gone. Our last show quickly sold out! Ticket sales are open to the public so please feel free to spread the word. https://salisburyhouse.org/event.php?event_id=802_0

THE STUDIO DINNER. Hosted within the historic Waterhouse Studio, 4201 Morningstar Drive, Des Moines, Iowa 50313. Featuring four courses paired with wine, as well as the chance to meet new friends from the local Des Moines community. Handcrafted floral decor courtesy of True Vine. Please note: certain dietary restrictions can be accommodated with advance notice. Email us at tickets@aroundthetable.co with questions. http://www.aroundthetable.co/rsvp/des-moines-the-studio-dinner

Auditions and other Cultural Engagement Opportunities:

Auditions for Delusions of Power, Written and Directed by David Dubczak. Carousel Theatre Original! World Premiere! Sep 9 & 10, 7pm at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Innovations Office, 117 E Salem Ave, Indianola. Performances: Nov 7-10. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Innovations Office. Thu-Sat, 7pm. Sunday, 2PM.

A popular president faces her first real challenge: a case of accidental hallucinogenic drug use by the vice president while the president is undergoing surgery. Pandemonium breaks out while the White House staff tries to cover for a delusional vice president in the midst of unexpected domestic and international crises. Will the White House cover this up, tell the truth, or do something else? https://www.carouseltheatre.org/delusions-of-power

More Info:https://www.carouseltheatre.org/delusions-of-power Seedlings Fall Workshops for Kids Ages 8–13 – Registration is Now Open! Visit WDM Parks & Recreation Programs or click on the links below to register. All workshops are $35/child and will be held at the Valley Junction Activity Center (217 5th St). Contact info@tallgrasstheatre.org with questions. Fall classes at Des Moines Community Playhouse. For full listing of the myriad of opportunities available for all ages please visit https://www.dmplayhouse.com/learn-explore/school-year-classes

Greater Des Moines Music Tip:

This weekly tip is brought to you by Steve Vasquez of the Central Iowa Blues Society – www.cibs.org, for full calendar of live music in our region.

CIBS Salutes – Chicago Blues Legends. SAT AUG 31, 2019 @ 7:00PM. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave, DM. Doors at 6PM / Show at 7PM – $30 (CIBS Members receive $5 rebate at the door)

Worth the drive:

Make your plans to visit the new exhibit at the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library’s “Medieval to Metal: The Evolution of the Guitar” opening Oct 5 in Cedar Rapids. This touring exhibition organized by the National GUITAR Museum celebrates the artistic development of the guitar. As the guitar’s ancestors evolved over centuries from the earliest ouds and lutes, guitar makers experimented with shapes, materials, and accessories, seeking the perfect blend of beauty and sound. The show features 40 iconic stringed instruments, ranging from an intricately inlaid Moorish oud, a six-foot long Renaissance theorbo, to guitars displaying the modern Italian design of the Eko and one with a stunning transparent acrylic body from California’s BC Rich guitars. Spanning centuries of design and craftsmanship, the exhibition takes visitors through the history of an object that is one of the most recognizable items on the planet. https://www.ncsml.org/exhibit/medieval-to-metal/

Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Plot Twist Bookstore, Ankeny. https://www.plottwistbookstore.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/

Life Resource News:

This is a new, occasional offering to inform you about noteworthy events, books, resources to enhance your life.

“Health Literacy: The Secret to Being a Power Patient!” Sep 17. A 3-hour seminar hosted by the Mary Greeley Medical Center Foundation, Ames IA, on the fundamentals of being an empowered patient. Learn how to access the information you need to make medical decisions, from choosing a doctor to designing a treatment plan.

For details and to register: “Prime Time Alive” at www.MGMC.org

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

Center Stage – John Busbee writes this Cityview monthly column. See what is happening on Central Iowa’s stages. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: http://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage/2019/07/31/cloris-awards-celebrates-its-fifth-anniversary/ Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. http://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Beacon Des Moines is Central Iowa’s home for promoting the visual arts. Our calendar of events highlights exhibitions, art talks and calls for art. Subscribe to the Art Beacon Weekly, our online newsletter filled with links to the latest art happenings. Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. http://artbeacondesmoines.com/ A Gentle Guide to Des Moines Theatre is Central Iowa’s source for knowing what productions by which companies are available when. In short, you can know what’s playing before it happens rather than after the fact. Timothy Rose created this site with its comprehensive theatre calendar for you, the cultural consumer. He includes articles and more, making this a worthy destination when curious about what’s happening in Central Iowa’s theatre scene. http://www.gentleguidedsm.com/

