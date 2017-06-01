Sound Advice

Thursday, June 1, 2017

Wells Fargo Arena brings in a wide range of big names this month. Classic rockers Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers kick off the month with their 40th anniversary tour on Monday, June 5, showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39.50-$129.50. Later that week country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill take the stage together for their Soul2Soul World Tour on Saturday, June 10. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $69.50-$119.50. The month ends on a high note with pop sensation Ed Sheeran on Friday, June 30. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are currently sold out, but can still be purchased through various resale outlets. Tickets for shows are available at the Wells Fargo Arena Ticket Office, by phone at 844-55-HYVEE, at participating Des Moines or Ames area Hy-Vee stores and online at hyveetix.com. Hoyt Sherman hosts Doobie Brothers front man and Grammy award winner Michael McDonald on Sunday, June 18, showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $60-$95 and can be purchased at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com. Wooly’s offers a handful of diverse acts. The three-person Swedish indie pop band Mike Snow performs Sunday, June 25, showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. Rapping reggae renegade Matisyahu returns to Des Moines Sunday, July 2. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketfly.com. ♦

