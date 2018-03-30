Sound Circuit - Online Exclusive

The Ballroom Thieves

The band’s inspiration comes from many different places and genres.

A karaoke night in Boston, a talent for the cello and two guys wanting to make music since college — this is the Ballroom Thieves, as Callie Peters calls it.

Martin Earley (guitar, vocals) and Devin Mauch (percussion, vocals) had been making music since their early 2010 college days, but it wasn’t until 2013 when Peters joined the band that the Ballroom Thieves — as their fans now know it — was formed. While some may describe the band as neo-folk, Peters has lukewarm feelings about the label.

“I wouldn’t call ourselves a neo-folk band, but I’d say it works just fine,” Peters says. “We kind of call ourselves folk-rock. We don’t like labels so much, so neo-folk works I guess.”

“We like the old stuff; we like the way that peers are taking their stuff and making it sound old, but it’s also very current,” Peters says. “I think we like that juxtaposition. For myself personally, I like Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline, Ella Fitzgerald — people who have a major passion for what they do and the stories they tell. I wouldn’t say they’re so much inspiration for writing though, because what we see or hear is an inspiration. There is too many to name.”

Since its formation, the band has released two albums, 2015’s “A Wolf in The Doorway” and 2016’s “Deadeye.” They have claimed spots on prime Spotify playlists like “Your Favorite Coffeehouse” and “Relax and Unwind.” The band will also be releasing a new EP on May 11 called “Paper Crown,” and band members say it has a different take than the type of music they usually play.

“Because of all the political unrest going on today and how it is shaking up the world, we couldn’t just respond to it,” Peters says. “This is our first real EP with a political undertone.”

The title “Paper Crown” comes from a lyric on the album’s song “Do Something.” The title is supposed to represent the “ephemeral nature of consumerism, corporate greed and reality TV; it’s symbolic of the fake coronation atop the country’s hierarchy.”

The Ballroom Thieves will be in Des Moines on April 2 and will open the show for 2012’s season 11 American Idol winner Phillip Phillips. ♦