Publisher's Note

Our path moving forward

To our valued readers and advertisers:

Like many of you, we have been trying to deal with the turmoil and grief that COVID-19 has caused in our central Iowa communities over the past few weeks. We unfortunately need to share that we have decided that, if there is any chance of seeing life on the other side of this storm, CITYVIEW must “go dark” and suspend publishing. We will be doing so for a period of six weeks, and we will then redetermine our next steps.

We have spent countless hours trying to come up with a way through this. We talked to trusted advisors. We asked lots of questions. And we followed the same news streams that many of you have. Needless to say, there are more questions than answers. We depend on people coming together for events, concerts, food, drink, lectures, movies, festivals and more, and we rely on advertising from small businesses to pay our bills and, hopefully, show a profit. When most all of this goes away at once, we are left without options.

We don’t take the health risks of COVID-19 lightly, and you shouldn’t either. But we also recognize the impact that these restrictions are having on our economy. There are no easy decisions to be made, and there will be fallout no matter what happens, so there is no sense criticizing or placing blame. We simply all must play with the cards we have been dealt and do what we feel is best while looking out for the well-being of ourselves and others, too. Meanwhile, please continue to shop local in safe ways. Our local businesses need your support now more than ever.

We appreciate the deep roots that we have in the communities we serve. We cherish loyal readers and advertisers like you. We will miss being part of your lives during this difficult time. But let there be no doubt, we will be back, and we look forward to the time when we can share that with each of you.

Sincerely,