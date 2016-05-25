Submit to editor@dmcityview.com

On the Move

Boomtown Ankeny

The numbers are in, and Ankeny is growing at the third-fastest annual rate in the country at 6.5 percent, according to 2015 U.S. Census statistics comparing cities with more than 50,000 people. The suburb has doubled its population in the last 15 years, raising its number to 56,764. Ankeny recorded 2,240 building permits from July 2014 to July 2015, which is the most on record. Five of the nation’s 11 fastest-growing cities are in Texas. This includes the fastest growing city, Georgetown (7.8 percent), which is part of the Austin-Round Rock metro. New York City remained the nation’s most populous city with 8.55 million. New York had the highest volume of growth of any U.S. city, adding 55,000, which is nearly more than the entire city of Ankeny. Denver broke into the Top 20 most populous U.S. cities for the first time. The Mile High City moved up to No. 19, bumping Detroit off the list. Ankeny was the only city in the 15 fastest-growing cities that is not located in the South or West.

Breaking ground

Construction officially commenced on a new 330-room Iowa Events Center Hotel as civic and community leaders recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project. The hotel will be connected to the Iowa Events Center and adjacent Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines. Hilton Hotels has agreed to operate the venture, which is slated to open its doors sometime in 2018. The Iowa Events Center Corporation Board, the Polk County Board of Supervisors, the City of Des Moines, The Weitz Company, the Des Moines Redevelopment Corporation, the Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Downtown Community Alliance and the Greater Des Moines Partnership all attended the event. Gerry Neugent, president and CEO of Knapp Properties and chairman of the hotel’s board, referred to the project as a “game-changer for greater Des Moines.” City and county leaders are hopeful the addition of the hotel will attract more conventions to the city and to the events center. Many venues in other cities that are competing with Des Moines already have an attached hotel. The American Chamber of Commerce Executive Convention is slated to be the first booking for the new hotel, the event will take place in January of 2018.

Cool Basil spinoff?

Another restaurant is coming to West Glen Town Center in West Des Moines this summer. Liam Anivat, owner of ultra-popular Thai restaurant Cool Basil, has a new concept to try. Banana Leaf Asian Bistro, 5515 Mills Civic Parkway Suite 145, will serve lunch and dinner with a menu less extensive as Basil’s, but the plan is to focus on having fewer total menu items and more healthy meals to choose from and entrees with fresh vegetables. Banana Leaf will seat approximately 70 customers at a time, and its hours will be 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Sign language aids interactions at ASI Audiology

ASI has been providing hearing aids and audiological services to Iowans for more than 35 years. The 15th Iowa-based ASI Audiology clinic is now open in West Des Moines. A majority of ASI patients are elderly, or older than the age of 50, which is when hearing loss usually begins. ASI provides free hearing exams and tests to anyone in the community, using advanced technology, and it also offers safety materials such as custom ear plugs. Its new 1,500 square-foot office is located at 1960 Grand Ave. Suite 7. It is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 515-207-9899 or visit www.asiaudiology.com.

SkinGym Dermatology & MedSpa celebrates grand opening

SkinGym Dermatology & MedSpa, 9350 University Ave. Suite 132, recently celebrated its newly expanded clinic and new office space. The clinic has an expanded staff and is adding new services, including dermatology, vein removal, Botox injections and micro needling. Skingym also offers a comprehensive list of dermatology and med spa services. Hours are Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — dermatology only. Call 515-330-1123 or visit www.theskingymmedspa.com. CV