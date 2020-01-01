Marketing

Marketing New Year’s Resolutions

The new year may have already arrived, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to get a marketing strategy in place for the new year. What did you do last year? Even if you did not have a formal marketing strategy, you should review your previous efforts. What campaigns were most

effective in getting the results you were looking for? Answering these questions are going to be important to plan an effective strategy going forward.

What is your budget? Draft out each marketing category (website, advertising, trade shows, etc.) and figure out what you spent the prior year as a starting point.

Keep your plan flexible. In today’s era of modern marketing, there are ways to track every kind of campaign. Set goals and an expected ROI for each category and expect to adjust them throughout the year.

Formalizing a marketing plan is an investment of your time that will give you a great start to hit the ground running in 2020.